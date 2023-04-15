Margot Robbie Look-Alike Goes Viral On TikTok With Wolf Of Wall Street Recreation

Don’t adjust your television sets. There are not blonde doubles here; what you're going to see is indeed a Margot Robbie doppelgänger. A Tennessee college student has gone viral on social media for her remarkable resemblance to Hollywood actress Margot Robbie. In the video, the influencer can be seen imitating Robbie’s character in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street (for which she slapped Leonardo DiCaprio during her audition). The video has already garnered over 4.9 million views, and I can see why -- because I even had to do a double take!

In the video, TikTok user Lexi Ashton wears a baby blue dress (reminiscent of the one Margot Robbie's character wore) with a cutout near her cleavage and a $100 bill sticking out of the opening. She then mouths along to a famous quote from the movie, in which Robbie’s Naomi Lapaglia says: “No, Daddy doesn’t even get to touch Mommy for a very, very, very long time.” Ashton’s TikTok followers quickly pointed out her striking resemblance to lead actress of Barbie (which we know a lot about) , lovingly nicknaming her “Rargo Mobbie” and praising her for nailing the re-enactment. You can see Ashton’s video for yourself below:

Of course, Lexi Ashton isn’t the only one getting into the look-alike game. Her recreation of The Wolf of Wall Street scene has led to comparisons to Russian influencer Anastasyia Prichinina , who has been called the Australian actor's twin by many of her seven million TikTok followers. In a Newsweek feature published last year, Prichinina discussed how she has been compared to the A-lister since the release of Suicide Squad and how fans continue to point out her resemblance to the star's character, Harley Quinn.

Social media has given rise to many Internet doppelgängers, and they've become increasingly common. Even Scarlett Johansson, who portrays Black Widow, has her own doppelgänger in the form of a TikTok user. Johansson’s look-alike is particularly striking in their resemblance. Interestingly, the social media personality who resembles Johansson also collaborates with someone who looks like Margot Robbie, much like Lexi Ashton.

Lexi Ashton’s video is a testament to the power of social media and how it can launch careers or, at the very least, create some wonderful viral moments. Her resemblance to the Oscar nominee has undoubtedly caught the attention of fans, and it'll be interesting to see what opportunities may come her way in the future. Regardless, there is no denying that this doppelgänger is drop-dead gorgeous and has carved out a nice little place for herself in the framework of celebrity and social media culture.

Who knows what the future holds for the Internet personality but, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hitting theaters on July 21st as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, she will soon have some new Margot Robbie material to recreate for fans. Speaking of Robbie content, you can also stream The Wolf of Wall Street using a Paramount+ subscription.