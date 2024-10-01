Margot Robbie Looked Gorgeous With Her Red Carpet Baby Bump At The My Old Ass Premiere

Margot Robbie stole the spotlight at the September 30th premiere of the 2024 movie schedule release, My Old Ass, stunning fans with her glowing maternity style. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star rocked the red carpet in an elegant, off-the-shoulder gray gown accentuating her baby bump. The Barbie star–who happens to be the film's producer –radiated confidence and style standing next to the film’s stars and her producing partners, proving once again why she’s an acting powerhouse, a major behind-the-scenes force in Hollywood, and a gorgeous mom to be. As the film gears up for release, it will likely be one of the most anticipated on the big screen and the best streaming services when it becomes available on home video.

Per Entertainment Tonight , Margot attended the premiere alongside cast and crew members, including the film's lead, Maisy Stella, and director Megan Park. They were all smiles as they attended a cozy, campfire-style screening of the flick at TreePeople in Beverly Hills, California. The intimate event was followed by a relaxed post-reception, bringing together the cast and crew to celebrate the upcoming comedy's highly anticipated release.

(Image credit: Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

My Old Ass, which landed in select theaters on September 19, follows the story of Elliott (Stella), a young woman who embarks on a transformative journey during her 18th birthday, aided by a mushroom trip that leads her to meet her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza. This older, wiser version of Elliott offers advice that forces the younger Elliott to reevaluate her life, love, and family during an unforgettable summer.

The production team behind My Old Ass, alongside Robbie, includes LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, along with Indian Paintbrush’s Steven Rales. Executive producers on the project are Dan Bekerman, Bronte Payne, and Megan Park, the film's director.

The upcoming flick had a strong debut at the Sundance Film Festival, premiering in the highly regarded Premieres category. It earned a standing ovation at the Eccles Theatre on January 20th and has since received a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes , based on 156 critic reviews.

This release follows the success of LuckyChap and Amazon MGM’s earlier collaboration on Saltburn, which grossed $21 million globally last fall. Saltburn became one of the top 10 film debuts worldwide for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription , showing the highest week-over-week growth for any Prime Video release in 2023, and became an internet obsession .

LuckyChap’s success doesn’t stop there. The company also produced Barbie, which became 2023's highest-grossing film , earning $1.4 billion at the global box office and receiving eight Oscar nominations. However, Greta Gerwig and Robbie got snubbed despite their obvious contribution to the film’s success.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Margot Robbie continues to prove she has an eye for compelling, offbeat projects as a producer, and My Old Ass is no exception. The film promises a unique mix of comedy, wit, and heartfelt moments, adding another impressive title to the Suicide Squad actress’s growing production résumé.