After Margot Robbie Pregnancy News, Her Past Quotes About Having Babies Are All The More Amusing In Retrospect

Margot Robbie's dominant streak in Hollywood as one of its top leading actresses may go on pause in the near future, and we'll have to watch her best movies on Max until she's back at it again. Widespread reports have emerged claiming the A-lister is pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, and while it may not impact all of her behind-the-scenes involvement helping bring a movie about The Sims to life, she may soon be busy getting used to life as a new mother with child. So what better time to amusingly reflect on Robbie's baby-making quotes from the early years of her marriage.

The year was 2018, and Margot Robbie was years removed from her memorable team-up with Martin Scorsese for The Wolf Of Wall Street, and was in the process of filming her iconic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood performance. The actress spoke with Porter at the time about the future in several respects, and made a pretty definitive statement when asked about having children at that point in time. As she put it:

No! Definitely not. Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy. We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he’s a handful, and for the last three days I haven’t slept. I’m like, ‘We’re fostering her for the week,’ and my husband’s saying, ‘No! We’re keeping her.’ And I’m saying, ‘We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can’t cope with two puppies, let alone children!

In fairness, children were seemingly the farthest thing from Margot Robbie's mind in this interview, and not something she and her hubby were hoping to avoid forever. Beyond working with Quentin Tarantino, she was being offered lots of acting roles all while she was harboring goals of building up her slate as a producer. Had she found herself pregnant with child right after that interview took place, it might have led to a world where we never saw her stunning red-carpet Barbiecore looks, in addition to the magnificence of Barbie itself.

To her credit, Margot Robbie did not 100% rule out the idea of having children as something to happen down the line. I think it's possible this might even be ahead of her idealized timeline for major life goals, however, as she also shared this:

If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.

Here's hoping time has soothed any such feelings about being able to sire children better than raising dogs, and that she and Tom Ackerley can look back on these quotes with nothing but amused hindsight. We never know where life will take us, or how our plans change as we age, and most of us don't have to worry about contrasting comments coming up via past interviews.

Robbie's husband shared a sweet quote about their arguments not that long ago, and if that's the extent of problems they have, they're more than ready for the chaos that is parenthood. Plus, Margot Robbie has made some of her best movies in these recent years. Perhaps some time away from the spotlight, should she choose to take it, will allow for a strong comeback that will once again make her one of the leading faces of Hollywood.

News of Margot Robbie's pregnancy, while widespread, has not officially been commented on by the star or her husband. As such, we'll await any news from the couple in the meantime and perhaps any other statements the actress may make about what's ahead for her in the year.