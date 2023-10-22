‘I Think She Is A Magic-Maker’: Mariska Hargitay Talks Taylor Swift And Attending The Eras Tour Movie Premiere With Her Daughter

While Mariska Hargitay hasn't been solving crimes as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU as of late, she did attend the premiere of the Taylor Swift Era's Tour film with her daughter. A longtime fan of the pop star, Hargitay also attended the concert tour, like so many others, back in May. And more recently, she enjoyed sharing this love with her daughter at the movie premiere last week. She recently opened up about the experience attending the star-studded event as well as her feelings on the music icon.

The veteran actress recently attended the WMC Women's Media Awards, where she was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the electric Eras Tour premiere night, which she was spotted at. Mariska Hargitay wasn't shy about praising the "Anti-Hero" singer and her incredible prowess as a musical artist. She also opened up about how impactful Taylor Swift’s music has been for her daughter, saying:

She's pure magic. There's nothing she can’t do. It's been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions. I see how it affects my daughter and she cries and just opens up like a flower. And [I see] how meaningful it is, and I’m grateful to be part of it and watch that journey.

The movie is the perfect way to witness the musical journey first hand. This particular big-screen production highlights the various periods of the singer's career by taking audiences through Taylor Swift’s different album eras. Each “era” encapsulates not only her music stylistically but also the emotions Swift was feeling during those various times in her life. It’s a meaningful experience to share with fans, especially those who have been there since the very beginning and couldn’t attend her sold-out Eras Tour. With all that in mind, the TV legend's comments totally track, and it's lovely that she got to share such an experience with her daughter.

As mentioned, Mariska Hargitay also used the opportunity to share her feelings on the songstress herself not only as an artist but as a person as well. According to the Emmy winner, the "You Belong with Me" performer has navigated her fame with nothing but grace and much of this was shown in how she presented The Eras Tour film to her audience. Hargitay said:

[I] see this powerful, incredible loving but tender woman. And its been so beautiful [to see] how she gracefully walked through her journey and allowed herself to evolve and truly step into her power pose, her talent, and all of her glory. And she's got quite a bit of it. And [she] invited all the women and men of the world to join her. I think she is a magic-maker.

This magic is not lost on fans who really showed up for the movie during opening week. The concert film from the Midnights artists broke records amid its first weekend at the box office, grossing $97 million domestically from those first few days. This marked the biggest opening for a concert film ever, which is great news for the singer and businesswoman, who decided to go the untraditional route and distribute the film directly to theaters, without studios behind the project. This truly speaks to the power she holds at this point and how strong her fanbase is.

Clearly, Mariska Hargitay’s love for Taylor Swift knows no bounds, considering how strongly she expresses her adoration, and the feeling is mutual. The Grammy winner has been vocal about her love for Law and Order: SVU and the character of Olivia Benson in particular. So much so that Swift named one of her high net worth cats after the character. Hargitay and Swift have developed a bond over the years due to their mutual love of each others’ work, and Hargitay even appeared in the “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. I’m so happy this friendship has continued and that these two icons continue to support each other as their careers grow and evolve.

You can see the much-talked about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which is in theaters nationwide now as a part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Fans can also check out Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU, which is streamable for those with a Peacock subscription.