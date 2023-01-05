Even Taylor Swift's Cat Has A Greater Net Worth Than We Do

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is arguably one of the biggest names in music, if not the biggest name in music today. Following her record-breaking Midnights album and the whole Ticketmaster snafu, she’s not done making headlines. Though it’s actually her cat that is taking over the news cycle this time.

One of Taylor Swift’s three cats is reportedly the third richest cat on the planet. Olivia Benson, affectionately named after Mariska Hargitay’s beloved SVU Captain, is apparently worth a whopping $97 million, according to Billboard, via a report done by All About Cats. Based on Instagram analytics, Olivia’s among some of the top-earning A-list animals, with outside projects also used. Due to her starring alongside her famous owner in multiple music videos, being a star on Instagram (as you can see below), her own merchandise line, and ads, Olivia Benson is not just the top-ranked at Manhattan’s Special Victims Unit, her namesake is also a very rich feline.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's definitely concerning that a cat is apparently worth more than most people, but it just shows the kind of star power that Taylor Swift really has. She is always showing off her furry kids, who were even on a Teen Choice Award surfboard that Swift earned a few years back. Having a net worth of a hundred million is impressive, but even more so when you are just an animal. How does that happen anyway?

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Swift has two other cats. Meredith Grey, of course, named after Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character, and Benjamin Button, whom Swift acquired while filming the “ME!” music video. They did not make the cut, unfortunately. If cats could talk, I’m sure Meredith and Benjamin would have some words to say about their much richer sibling, and what I would give to hear that. Though it’s still concerning that a cat is making more money than most average people.

It's likely Olivia’s reign won’t end for a while, especially if she’s poised to make a cameo in one of Swift's upcoming projects, maybe she'll even pop up in her first feature film. It wouldn’t be surprising if that was the case, as she definitely loves the felines like they’re her actual children. Which, to a lot of people, they are. Or, at the very least, they could be referenced. It’s pretty easy to make a reference to your cat if they’re named after a famous TV character. It’d be a win-win situation.

As for Taylor Swift, the singer is getting ready to embark on her first tour in over five years, and even before tickets went on sale, the dates were causing quite the problems for soon-to-be brides. Though that was only the beginning of the Ticketmaster fiasco, as the website crashed, and many fans were left without tickets. Luckily, a lot of them got second chances and were able to request and later purchase tickets. Some, however, were not happy they got tickets, which led to other fans being flustered.

Maybe if Olivia made an appearance on this upcoming tour, which will make tons and tons of money, she'd be able to up her status from the third richest cat to the richest cat of all time. I guess only time will tell on that front, but for now she will keep her crown as the third richest kitty around while her owner travels the world.