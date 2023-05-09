While Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Benson Wasn't At The Era's Tour Mariska Hargitay Was, And Swifties Understandably Freaked Out

Let’s just say Taylor Swift’s three nights and Nashville were truly iconic, for a myriad of reasons. From a weather delay and epic rain show, to her surprise songs and the announcement that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be the next release among Swift’s upcoming projects , the weekend was full of fun moments. However, one viral TikTok pointed out another fun part of the epic Tennessee shows as a fan spotted Olivia Benson herself, Mariska Hargitay in the stadium, and the Swifties understandably freaked out about it.

As most Swifties know, Mariska Hargitay is royalty in the Taylor Swift fandom. The singer is a massive Law & Order fan, and her second cat is named after the actress's character, Olivia Benson. So, whenever the real Olivia Benson is involved with something the singer does, the fans are always elated.

When a TikTok of Hargitay walking through the stadium was posted, it blew up on social media as fans freaked out about seeing the legendary actress. You can see the video that currently has over 3.5 million views here:

As you can hear, Rob Prindle, who posted the video, sounds like a massive Olivia Benson fan, as they screamed out their love for her as she walked by. This enthusiasm was matched in the comments, as people like grace, wrote posts like:

if I saw olivia benson and taylor swift in the same night idk if I’d survive

A-listers have been spotted at just about every Eras concert, with people like Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Emma Stone being seen at Swift’s shows . However, there’s something extra special about Hargitay being in attendance, because we all know how much the singer loves her. Others took to the comments to show their love for Olivia Benson the cat’s namesake, writing:

👹I LOVE YOU OLIVIA BENSON👹. 💃like damn she in her mood💃 -Destiny

ITS OLIVIA BENSON👹👹👹 -alexis

I’m not ok. This just changed my entire life. I’m not ok. Mariska Stan for life -Allie Appleton

wow I can't belive Taylor Swift played at an Olivia Benson fan meet up. she's so real for that, what a true fan 💕💞💖 -Diamunch

You got to see Taylor AND Olivia benson?! -Jess DelGreco

like i think i honestly would have been more excited to see her than taylor. that is MOTHER -madison

Taylor and Mariska, our royal family -drew thomas

Over the years, Swift and Hargitay have been seen together, most notably in the “Bad Blood” music video , where the Law & Order star walked alongside Ellen Pompeo, who plays the character the “Anti-Hero” singer’s other cat is named after, Meredith Grey.

It seems like after all these years, that mutual love and appreciation has stuck, because Hargitay posted the sweetest video of her jamming out with Reese Witherspoon at Swift’s concert on Instagram :

Overall, it was a real Loverfest all around in Nashville between Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift and the fans. Olivia Benson, both the cat and the person, as well as Law & Order have a special place in Swifites hearts, so seeing the actress behind the character at the Eras Tour was extra special, and she helped make the “whole place shimmer.”