How Ben Affleck Allegedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Using Their Breakup As Inspiration For Her Recent Songs

Rumors began to circulate in 2024 about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck possibly divorcing, and the couple ultimately finalized their split in early 2025. Since then, insiders have been sharing insights into how each superstar is reportedly coping with the breakup. Recently, JLo released new music that seems to be inspired by the “wreckage” of their relationship. A source close to the Good Will Hunting veteran has now revealed how the actor reportedly feels about his ex supposedly using their breakup as inspiration for her songs.

The 56-year-old pop star has a long history of creating music that reflects her private life. However, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Affleck, 52, allegedly has no intention of retaliating or engaging in "childish" antics with her if the songs are inspired by their relationship. A source informed the outlet:

If this song or any others bash him, what can he do? It's childish and not something he wants to entertain. It is something he can't control, so he isn't going to let it hurt him, and he's definitely not going to give it life by reacting.

In her new track, "Up All Night," Lopez sings about how she is now "living her best life" after growing tired of a man who kept "breaking her down." In "Wreckage of You," she reflects on how separating from an unidentified partner, who struggled with alcoholism—possibly referring to Affleck—only made her "stronger."

JLo premiered this new song during a tour stop in Pontevedra, Spain, earlier this month. She sang, "Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / For showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won't fall apart because of who you are / And all your broken parts. Because of you, I am stronger, wiser / Better than I've ever been."

The Marry Me star's supposed musical jabs, allegedly aimed at her ex, are reportedly not a shock to the Dogma star. According to a source, he was given plenty of warning that the tracks were coming. The insider reported:

He's known her long enough and been given a nod on plenty of her music before so he is more than aware that this was coming. He knows that this is something she has to do for herself and for her artistry.

If the songs are in fact about the Argo actor and director, then it appears the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer has had a change of heart, as insiders previously insisted to the Daily Mail, in a break from tradition, she was planning to wipe all mention of him from her upcoming album.

2024 was certainly difficult for Bennifer 2.0. The couple was still in the process of finalizing their divorce and for the Hustlers star, it meant having to cancel her "This Is Me Live" tour last summer. At that time, she expressed that the decision to cancel her concerts left her feeling “heartsick and devastated.” However, she assured her fans that she would find a way to make it up to them. Lopez now seems to be making it up to them with her ongoing Up All Night: Live in 2025, during which she's not only shared these candid songs but also put on some risqué performances.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of now, neither of the Hollywood stars' reps have said anything official about the music release, so keep an eye out for updates. Although there may be some behind-the-scenes drama, both Lopez and Affleck are extremely busy, with both looking towards their 2025 movie schedule releases.