Marvel Hall H San Diego Comic-Con Panel Discussion | ‘Ant-Man 3,’ ‘Guardians 3’ & ‘Black Panther 2’

Marvel made some huge announcements regarding the future of the MCU during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, revealing what fans can expect in Phases 5 and 6, as well as new footage from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Watch as CinemaBlend's biggest Marvel fans and experts Jeff McCobb, Law Sharma and Eric Eisenberg discuss what they saw and show you some exciting looks at what went down in Hall H.