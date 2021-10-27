Trending

Marvel's 'Eternals' Spoiler-Free Review

Marvel does it again.

Eternals is unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far, according to CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. Introducing us to some of the oldest beings in the universe, this fresh take on a superhero team by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is exactly what Phase Four of the MCU needed. Here’s why. 

