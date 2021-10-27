Marvel's 'Eternals' Spoiler-Free Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell
Marvel does it again.
Eternals is unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far, according to CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. Introducing us to some of the oldest beings in the universe, this fresh take on a superhero team by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao is exactly what Phase Four of the MCU needed. Here’s why.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:53 - Eternals' Setting Makes For A Truly Unique Story
- 03:41 - The Solid Team Dynamic Elevates Eternals Above Other MCU Properties
- 05:45 - Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-Winning Talent Shines Through
- 07:49 - Final Thoughts and Star Review
- 09:01 - Outro
