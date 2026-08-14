JLo's Famous Green Dress Just Had Another Pop Culture Moment (& It's Not The First Time This Year)

Jennifer Lopez’s arrival at the 2000 Grammy Awards in that plunging green Versace gown is a celebrity fashion moment that will live forever. That’s evident by the way anyone can say, “JLo’s green dress,” and instantly everyone knows exactly which one you’re talking about. If you need more proof, though, consider the fact that it’s been more than two decades since that red carpet arrival and the dress just popped up again — not for the first time this year, either!

Rachel Zoe Shared Her Take On JLo's Dress

Rachel Zoe put her signature boho look on the famous Versace dress for her recent Hamptons magazine cover shoot, updating the piece to be a bit more casual and conservative. You can see the result below in the fifth slide of the Hamptons Instagram post:

A post shared by Hamptons Magazine | Modern Luxury (@hamptonsmag) A photo posted by on

When Jennifer Lopez wore the dress in 2000, jaws dropped over the neckline that fell all the way to her waist, meeting the slit coming up the sheer skirt from the other direction. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s take was less audacious, featuring a skirt that was not see-through with no slit.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Instead of the gown being attached at the waist with a brooch like JLo, Rachel Zoe tied the waist, making it a bit more “Hamptons” than “red carpet” and providing the 54-year-old fashionista more coverage. She finished the look with nude platform heels and lots of John Hardy jewelry, which she showed off in another Instagram video:

A post shared by John Hardy (@johnhardyjewelry) A photo posted by on

The stacked necklaces, gold bangle bracelets and other small touches — including leaving her long, blonde hair in waves down her back — all contributed to the beachy remix of the iconic dress.

JLo’s Versace Dress Also Made A Comeback On Amazon's Off Campus Series

You know a look is one for the history books when it bridges the generational gap. Off Campus, a sexually explicit romance on Prime Video, hit the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year, and one of its characters, Allie (Mika Abdalla), dresses like JLo in her green Grammys dress at a costume party. Allie gets the chance to show off her dance moves when the 2011 Jennifer Lopez hit “On the Floor” comes on in a viral moment that you can see below:

Dean & Allie's Iconic J.Lo 'Meet-Cute' | Off Campus - YouTube Watch On

To put this moment into context, Mika Abdalla was born in May 2000 — three months after JLo made headlines at the Grammy Awards. Jennifer Lopez seemed impressed by the Off Campus shout-out, reacting to it on social media, but I’m just impressed that the green dress managed to stay on!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The plunging green Versace also made an appearance on the red carpet in November 2025 — this time by the dress's original model, Amber Valletta, who reunited with the piece for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Rachel Zoe pulling the look out again for Hamptons magazine only proves that some moments are forever — and thankfully JLo’s green dress is destined to be one of them.