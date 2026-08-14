JLo's Famous Green Dress Just Had Another Pop Culture Moment (& It's Not The First Time This Year)
Some things are meant to live forever.
Jennifer Lopez’s arrival at the 2000 Grammy Awards in that plunging green Versace gown is a celebrity fashion moment that will live forever. That’s evident by the way anyone can say, “JLo’s green dress,” and instantly everyone knows exactly which one you’re talking about. If you need more proof, though, consider the fact that it’s been more than two decades since that red carpet arrival and the dress just popped up again — not for the first time this year, either!
Rachel Zoe Shared Her Take On JLo's Dress
Rachel Zoe put her signature boho look on the famous Versace dress for her recent Hamptons magazine cover shoot, updating the piece to be a bit more casual and conservative. You can see the result below in the fifth slide of the Hamptons Instagram post:
When Jennifer Lopez wore the dress in 2000, jaws dropped over the neckline that fell all the way to her waist, meeting the slit coming up the sheer skirt from the other direction. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s take was less audacious, featuring a skirt that was not see-through with no slit.
Instead of the gown being attached at the waist with a brooch like JLo, Rachel Zoe tied the waist, making it a bit more “Hamptons” than “red carpet” and providing the 54-year-old fashionista more coverage. She finished the look with nude platform heels and lots of John Hardy jewelry, which she showed off in another Instagram video:
The stacked necklaces, gold bangle bracelets and other small touches — including leaving her long, blonde hair in waves down her back — all contributed to the beachy remix of the iconic dress.
JLo’s Versace Dress Also Made A Comeback On Amazon's Off Campus Series
You know a look is one for the history books when it bridges the generational gap. Off Campus, a sexually explicit romance on Prime Video, hit the 2026 TV schedule earlier this year, and one of its characters, Allie (Mika Abdalla), dresses like JLo in her green Grammys dress at a costume party. Allie gets the chance to show off her dance moves when the 2011 Jennifer Lopez hit “On the Floor” comes on in a viral moment that you can see below:
To put this moment into context, Mika Abdalla was born in May 2000 — three months after JLo made headlines at the Grammy Awards. Jennifer Lopez seemed impressed by the Off Campus shout-out, reacting to it on social media, but I’m just impressed that the green dress managed to stay on!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The plunging green Versace also made an appearance on the red carpet in November 2025 — this time by the dress's original model, Amber Valletta, who reunited with the piece for the CFDA Fashion Awards.
Rachel Zoe pulling the look out again for Hamptons magazine only proves that some moments are forever — and thankfully JLo’s green dress is destined to be one of them.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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