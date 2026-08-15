Of Course Walton Goggins Thanks Fallout Fans By Literally Ripping His Ghoul Makeup Off

Walton Goggins greeting fans by ripping off his Ghoul makeup after finishing a day of filming Fallout is quite possibly the most Walton Goggins thing the actor could do. Whether he’s doing a photo shoot in yellow Speedos or he’s sharing photos on his Instagram while getting prosthetics applied to his face, the White Lotus star loves to create a memorable moment. In this instance, he tore his prosthetics from his face while standing on the street gave the fans hanging out at the show’s location a memory that they’ll never forget.

Not only is Fallout a hit series, but The Ghoul quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to Goggins’ portrayal of the video game character. But The Righteous Gemstones star has to go through a process in order to make it all happen, with it initially taking five hours to get him ready before narrowing it down to less than half that time. So it’s a bit jarring and quite funny to see him just rip it all off so quickly. Here's a video of the moment:

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The third season of the hit Prime adaptation won’t be out until 2027, so it’s cool to see Walton Goggins be so open with fans that have gathered on location. Typically sets are locked down, and it’s challenging to even get a glimpse of what might be happening on any given day. But everyone already knows what The Ghoul looks like, so they don’t really have anything to hide. He from the neck and ripping upward, until he had to remove his cowboy hat to finish the job before finally pulling off the piece on his chin. Afterward the actor thanked the crowd for letting Fallout Season 3 film in their city.

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Throughout the run of Fallout, which you can watch with an Amazon Prime subscription, Goggins has shared a handful of photos and videos of himself as The Ghoul and they’re always a bit gross thanks to how good the creative team is at their jobs. This is not the first time that the Justified actor has been filmed tearing off his Ghoul prosthetics, as he celebrated Fallout Season 2 wrapping by really digging in with both hands to shed every last bit of the character from his face. But getting to play The Ghoul is clearly a once-in-a-career experience, and it’s special to see him share that with fans.

For the uninitiated, The Ghoul is a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with a skill and swagger that demands attention and a Southern drawl that gets under the skin. He’s ruthless, but he has a soul, which makes him endless complicated and undeniably watchable. After the twists in Season 2, there is a lot to look forward to with the third season, including aspects that gamers will love.