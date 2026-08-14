Charles Melton Finally Got Asked About Those Beast And X-Men Rumors

With the new X-Men movie being cast, I’m not surprised to see how many actors are rumored to be taking part. I’ve seen everything from Jensen Ackles rumored to be the next Magneto (I could see it) to actors like Cynthia Erivo lobbying for dream roles. Charles Melton’s name has also been in the mix, and someone finally asked him about those rumors that he's playing Beast in the new X-Men. And his answer has me intrigued.

This isn’t the first time Melton has been the subject of fan casting, as he’s previously been on the fan list to play Ganke Lee in a potential Miles Morales live-action film . Fans desperately want the actor involved in a superhero project. And I can’t blame them. Melton has proven he has the range to do anything; just check out his rooftop breakdown in May December if you want proof. But how does he feel about all these rumors? Well, he answers that very question when the subject gets brought up by The Playlist :

It depends on what day or moment you catch me on, but right now I’d say I think I believe in Jake and Sunny so much, and I would love to work with them again, and many more times. It’d be amazing to work with them again. And I think whenever people are talking about you in a very maybe positive, hopeful way, I think it’s exciting. But I think it’s amazing to be talked about and even considered for any of those possibilities about something amazing.

The upcoming project will be directed by Jake Schreier, who also directed Thunderbolts*, and has an epic team-up penning the script. Beef creator Lee Sung Jin is expected to co-write the project with The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo. If these rumors were true, it’d be a reunion between Melton and Jin, as the actor recently had a role on Beef Season 2. His performance has been praised by critics and fans, specifically for how his storyline tackled racial identity . While I didn’t have Melton down as part of my dream X-Men, I can totally see him as Beast.

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However, the only actual casting confirmations we’ve gotten so far is: Samara Weaving as Emma Frost , Sadie Sink (who was revealed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Jean Gray. Heartstopper’s Kit Connor also reportedly in talks to play Cyclops. After Sink’s big reveal, I wasn’t surprised when Cyclops was allegedly the next role to be cast. If the rumors were true, it’d be a fun reunion between Melton and Connor as the two starred together in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s intense war movie Warfare . And the role would be something up his ally, given how he spoke about his time on Beef:

I think like any artist, you want to be a part of something rich where it’s not limited to one thing, and it’s just not limited to identity, and that’s not what this was.

That definitely sounds like something the upcoming X-Men can achieve, especially given the praise Melton has given the Beef creator for his collaborative writing style. But we won’t know anything else until Doomsday, and maybe not even until the next upcoming Marvel movies . Hopefully, we’ll get more casting news soon.

Because the more I see revealed about the upcoming X-Men project, the more excited I become, especially with how Kevin Feige talks about their MCU future . His desire to “bring storylines to a close” from the early ‘00s films and the casting we’ve already gotten, I’ve never been more excited to be an X-Men fan.

This makes me hopeful that we can expect great things from Feige and Marvel for the X-Men. But only time will tell us if that’s true.