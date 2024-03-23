Matt Damon Called Cillian Murphy 'The Worst Dinner Companion' On The Oppenheimer Set, And He Didn't Disagree
It's hard to enjoy appetizers when you're trying to understand quantum physics.
The Oppenheimer cast is a notoriously chummy group, even affectionately referring to themselves as "Oppenhomies," and a recent good-natured jibe at the expense of leading man Cillian Murphy from one of his famous co-stars looks to be more of the same.
During a recent interview with 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley, Murphy — who has since taken home the Oscar statuette for Best Actor for his tremendous performance as the eponymous physicist — discussed what it was like working with such A-list talent as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. However, it was Damon's cheeky critique of Murphy, which Pelley shared with the star, that had the Irishman cracking up mid-interview.
Murphy, who undertook a strict diet to mimic the physicality of the famously frail scientist, couldn't partake in the margaritas and tacos that his "Oppen-homies" have gone on record saying they enjoyed while filming in the New Mexican desert.
Plus, the sheer scale and scope of the work required of him in the biopic meant that any downtime was limited and was more often than not devoted to sleep (when he wasn't being attacked by a pillow gifted by Emily Blunt, that is). Cillian Murphy told Pelley:
The 47-year-old actor was quick to add that in the months since Oppenheimer production ended, he and his castmates have shared "lots of lovely dinners" together:
It's not the first time that Murphy's co-stars have publicly poked fun at him — both Matt Damon and his real-life neighbor Emily Blunt previously touted how hard it is to act opposite Cillian's famously blue "ocean eyes." And they don't just single out him: Blunt also gifted Oppenheimer director and noted Uggs hater Christopher Nolan a pair of the fur-lined boots as a wrap gift on the award-winning film.
Given that Christopher Nolan has a habit of working with the same actors over and over again, this might not be the only time we see the likes of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt come together onscreen. If they do, we know we'll have a funny and friendly promo tour to go along with it. In the meantime, you can catch the three actors and the rest of the Oppenhomies in Oppenheimer, now available to stream with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy
By Megan Behnke