Chris Hemsworth Admits He Plays Faves With His Kids. Fans Point Out He Does The Same Thing In Marvel

Blatantly picking your favorite kid is one of those ultimate parenting taboos, right? And yet, Chris Hemsworth hasn't been shy about how he handles the topic with his three kids. Funny enough, when Hemsworth brought up his thoughts on playing faves with family members, it led to a bunch of fans who are pointing out something similar about what Thor does in the ordered Marvel movies. At least he's consistent, right?

Let's talk out this fun connection.

Yes, Chris Hemsworth Plays Favorites With His Kids

Chris is one of three kids himself, and since all the Hemsworth brothers have paved their own path in show business, there’s been a lot of talk over the years about who “the best” is. While one might think that means Chris might treat all his kids equally given that experience, that’s not necessarily the case. As he revealed:

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[I pick favorites] with my kids. I swear to God. All the time I go, ‘I love you the most, mate.’ And he goes, ‘I heard you say that to Sasha.’ I’m like ‘I was joking.’ ‘India, I love you the most.’ ‘What’s that Tristan?’ ‘No, no, no. I’m talking about the football tomorrow. Shh, go back to sleep.’

Well, he's being honest with them, and honesty is the best policy. Sounds like Chris Hemsworth makes a bit of a game of it. As he added in the rundown on LadBible it sounds like he can't help himself.

Sometimes one of my kids does something that’s a lot cooler, and I’m like, ‘Well, hey!’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, what about the other two?’ And, they’re like ‘Therapy now!’ And then it gets really expensive.

Chris Hemsworth shares a trio of children with wife, Elsa Pataky. Their eldest India Rose is 14 (and played Thor’s daughter after some bribing), and they have 12-year-old twin sons named Sasha and Tristan. Obviously, it sounds like he loves them all greatly, but sometimes he’s more in awe of one and has to watch what he says as to not rack up the therapy bills.

I love that he’s talking about this, truly. Parents can have favorites, and it doesn’t mean the other one isn’t loved any less.

Fans Point Out How Thor Plays Favorites, Too

When Hemsworth broached the topic, fans couldn’t help but compare it to how his Thor treats Hulk. As you may remember, Thor basically seems to think of Bruce Banner and the Hulk as two people, and is constantly hoping that Bruce is Hulk when he’s in human form. Check out the fan reactions:

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"He does the same think to Bruce and Hulk, 'no Hulk is the best' 'what, nooo Bruce is the best 😂'"

"Same thing you did with banner and hulk ahahahaha"

"'Are you kidding, I don't even like Banner!'"

"Like he did with Hulk and Banner!"

Yeah… everyone remembers this. It was such a fun bit. Famously, in Thor: Ragnarok, which had Hulk being worked into the plot, Thor plays favorites with Hulk when he’s in his big green form, but once the hero gets too stubborn and out of control, he switches his “favorite,” saying he’d rather see Bruce Banner.

After hearing this story about Hemsworth and his kids, I wonder if that scene with Thor and Bruce/Hulk was improvised at all by the actor after his own personal experience? He is known to really bring himself to his iconic superhero role, so I wouldn't be surprised if so.

Anyways, Thor is definitely back in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday release. For now, it sounds like Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk won’t be in the movie, but surely there are some secrets left to uncover after Chris Evans’ return was confirmed. There are tons of rumors about what could happen in the movie that Marvel is keeping under lock and key – including one revolving around Thor and Doctor Strange. So, maybe Thor's favorite Hulk could show up too.

While we wait for Chris Hemsworth’s return as the God of Thunder on December 18, I know I’m thinking about who my parents’ favorite might be. Chris's kids are so lucky to be parented by the actor and seem to be growing up to be cool people just like their parents.