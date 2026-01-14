I Can't Get Over How Matt Damon's Daughter Mercilessly Roasted His And Ben Affleck's The Rip Red Carpet Poses
You could say she ripped into them.
You can always count on kids to humble you, and that’s exactly what happened to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as they promoted the release of The Rip on Netflix’s 2026 schedule. At the New York premiere for the upcoming flick, the friends posed together on the carpet. However, said poses weren’t up to par with Matt Damon’s daughter’s standards, and she hilariously let him know that by roasting him.
You can see footage of Damon and Affleck posing similarly to how they are in the image below in a video uploaded by ET. To break it down, the Gone Girl actor is standing with his hands together right in front of him, and the Ocean’s Eleven actor is standing right next to him, with his hands at his side. Personally, I wouldn’t say this is awkward; it seems pretty normal to me. However, Damon’s 17-year-old daughter had other thoughts.
Yeah, The Odyssey star’s kid absolutely roasted him after the photo session. In the clip following the footage of the two actors posing, you can hear Gia Damon tell her dad:
As she said the line above, she (and you can see this in the video) dramatically put her arms out to her sides to create an exaggerated version of her dad’s pose. Matt then seemingly recreated the look for her and got a laugh out of the situation.
Overall, this whole event was a family affair. Along with The Rip being led by two lifelong best friends, Damon’s family showed up to support it. This included his wife Luciana Damon, and their kids, Gia Damon, Isabella Damon (19) and Stella Damon (15).
It was honestly really sweet to see them all together, and the little roast made it even better. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise, either, seeing as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck roast each other consistently. I guess it runs in the family.
Speaking of the two friends, their latest movie, The Rip, marks another collaboration together, and it seems like a lot of fun. In the thriller, the Good Will Hunting writers play cops on a team who discover a ton of money in a stash house, and as the night progresses, they start to question each other, and things get intense.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this movie also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler, making for a brilliant ensemble.
Now, to see the movie that the Damon family was celebrating, you can stream The Rip with a Netflix subscription on January 16. Meanwhile, I’ll be wondering if Matt and his daughter had a longer conversation about his and Affleck’s poses, and if they’ll try to up their game the next time they appear on the red carpet together.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.