I Can't Get Over How Matt Damon's Daughter Mercilessly Roasted His And Ben Affleck's The Rip Red Carpet Poses

You can always count on kids to humble you, and that’s exactly what happened to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as they promoted the release of The Rip on Netflix’s 2026 schedule . At the New York premiere for the upcoming flick, the friends posed together on the carpet. However, said poses weren’t up to par with Matt Damon’s daughter’s standards, and she hilariously let him know that by roasting him.

You can see footage of Damon and Affleck posing similarly to how they are in the image below in a video uploaded by ET . To break it down, the Gone Girl actor is standing with his hands together right in front of him, and the Ocean’s Eleven actor is standing right next to him, with his hands at his side. Personally, I wouldn’t say this is awkward; it seems pretty normal to me. However, Damon’s 17-year-old daughter had other thoughts.

(Image credit: Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Yeah, The Odyssey star’s kid absolutely roasted him after the photo session. In the clip following the footage of the two actors posing, you can hear Gia Damon tell her dad:

Why were you standing like this?

As she said the line above, she (and you can see this in the video) dramatically put her arms out to her sides to create an exaggerated version of her dad’s pose. Matt then seemingly recreated the look for her and got a laugh out of the situation.

Overall, this whole event was a family affair. Along with The Rip being led by two lifelong best friends , Damon’s family showed up to support it. This included his wife Luciana Damon, and their kids, Gia Damon, Isabella Damon (19) and Stella Damon (15).

It was honestly really sweet to see them all together, and the little roast made it even better. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise, either, seeing as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck roast each other consistently. I guess it runs in the family.

Speaking of the two friends, their latest movie, The Rip, marks another collaboration together , and it seems like a lot of fun. In the thriller, the Good Will Hunting writers play cops on a team who discover a ton of money in a stash house, and as the night progresses, they start to question each other, and things get intense.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this movie also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler, making for a brilliant ensemble.