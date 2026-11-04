Roseanne Barr’s Ex Co-Star Reveals Where They Stand After Her F-Bomb-Laced Rant Against Him

Roseanne Barr has made it clear that she hasn’t really been on speaking terms with her Roseanne co-stars since she was fired from the 2018 revival. More recently, the actress found herself engaged in a back-and-forth with one of her longtime scene partners, Michael Fishman. The viral exchange between the two sitcom veterans led to Barr dropping a total of 13 F-bombs. Now, Fishman is opening up about what his feelings on Barr are in the aftermath of the verbal skirmish.

In August, Fishman – who played D.J. Conner – opened up about receiving social media messages from users who defend Barr and join her in criticizing her collaborators for moving on to the spinoff series, The Conners, without her. Fishman said he’d historically sought to block out such comments and turn the other cheek though, this time, he expressed agreement with the claim that Barr holds racially biased views and that Roseanne was fairly canceled after her tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

Barr responded to her on-screen son’s comments during an appearance on the Can’t Be Censored, during which she argued that Fishman was a “brainwashed bigot.” While dropping expletives, the comedian also argued that Fishman exuded prejudice for not listening to the comments she’s made. Fishman later expressed his desire to move forward but, during an interview with E! News, the former child actor still expressed warm feelings towards Barr:

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I loved Roseanne from the first moment I met her at the audition, and she and I bonded. And that just grew over the course of the show. I'm always going to love her. I’m always going to care about her.

(Image credit: ABC)

Fishman and Barr originally worked together on the first nine seasons of Roseanne, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997 (and is available to stream with a Peacock subscription). The show then returned in 2018 for a nine-episode tenth season on the Alphabet Network, and the show had already been renewed ahead of Barr’s firing. In the aftermath, Barr heavily criticized co-star and series EP Sara Gilbert for not defending her. Fishman doesn’t agree with Barr’s views, but that doesn’t inhibit his feelings:

Look, what I'm going through in a public sense is something a lot of people are going through in the private sense, which is we all love our family members. It does not mean we agree all the time. And the truth about that is just because you don't agree, it doesn't mean you stop loving each other.

Barr recently spoke about promises that were allegedly broken after she signed off on the Roseanne spinoff. She gave the OK on the conditions that ABC execs would publicly say she was not a racist and that the crew of The Conners would know that she helped to retain their jobs. According to the She-Devil alum, “it was all a trick,” and she allegedly wasn’t given the due she was expecting.

Meanwhile, Michael Fishman has maintained a relatively low profile since being let go from The Conners (for unknown reasons) after Season 4. Fishman has still, however, continued to speak affectionately about the show’s impact, including its early LGBTQ representation. As for whether Roseanne Barr will respond to his latest comments about her, that remains to be seen.