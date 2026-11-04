Bari Weiss Opens Up About Her Biggest Objective For CBS News: ‘That Is First And Foremost The Goal’
Much has been said about Weiss' leadership.
Bari Weiss’ public profile rose considerably back in October 2025 when David Ellison named her the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Since then, a number of pundits – those who’ve worked for the Eye Network and those who haven’t – have been weighing in on Weiss’ approach to the job. Although some have spoken out in support of the journalist/political commentator, others have criticized several of the decisions she’s made. Now, Weiss is opening up about her biggest goal for the company.
Just recently, Weiss took part in a public discussion held by Information, a technology-centric news outlet. It was during that conversation that she discussed various topics, including the concerns regarding 60 Minutes’ recent ratings decrease. Weiss was asked directly about her vision for CBS News after having been outspoken about wanting to act as a voice for “the 75% that aren’t served.” Weiss then spoke about navigating news in this social and political landscape before saying that her vision was built on one detail – trust:
Trust has been a significant topic of discussion regarding CBS News since Weiss began running the outlet. Amid her tenure, there have been claims of editorial partiality, with some former employees claiming they were pressured to insert what they considered to be bias into their reporting. Weiss herself has denied the allegations of “journalistic interference” and, based on the comments she shared at the recent discussion (via YouTube) she’s looking to build trustworthiness.
Alleged editorial bias isn’t the only reason some have taken issue with Weiss. Before being hired to join CBS, she founded an online media outlet, The Free Press, which was purchased by the now-defunct Paramount Skydance. Former 60 Minutes alum Scott Pelley – who was fired for allegedly accusing Weiss of “murdering” the show – has spoken about her apparent lack of experience in traditional broadcast journalism. Pelley argues that his former workplace is in need of “adult supervision.” Despite the issues with Weiss’ background, she seems keen on taking elements of both traditional and non-traditional practices:
While Pelley and veteran broadcaster Dan Rather have expressed disapproval of Weiss’ work, some of her current employees have come to her defense. Current CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil said he hadn’t experienced any news bias and spoke positively of Weiss’ leadership. Sir Trevor Phillips – CBS News’ newly hired senior global affairs correspondent and 60 Minutes contributor – also defended Weiss’ running of the brand. Phillips made note of his boss’ attempts to build an effective, new team moving forward.
With the media landscape continuing to evolve, it’s likely that CBS News will have to further confront changes in one way or another. Time will tell, of course, how Bari Weiss and co. choose to respond to shifts in the industry.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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