I'm Ready To See Maura Higgins ‘Shaking That Thing Like Who's The Ish’ On DWTS After Criticisms
With the look in Mark's eyes so devilish.
You know, I’ve come to expect the unexpected on Dancing with the Stars. However, sometimes it really gets me with its song choices. That happened again when the songs for Grammy Night were revealed, and we learned that Maura Higgins will dance to “Thong Song.” Now, while this made me chuckle as I pictured what a dance to this track will look like, I am also excited to see Higgins and Mark Ballas “shaking that thing” on the 2026 TV schedule after a week of tough scores and criticism.
Maura Higgins And Mark Ballas Will Be Dancing To “Thong Song”
Yes, you read all of that right: Maura Higgins and her partner Mark Ballas will be dancing to “Thong Song” by Sisqó on Grammy Night. According to EW, they’ll be doing an Argentine tango to it.
For a bit of a history lesson, in 2001, Sisqó's “Thong Song” was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song. That year, Sisqó was also nominated for Best New Artist, and the album Unleash the Dragon was nominated for Best R&B Album. It did not win any Grammys, as “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child won Best R&B Song, D’Angelo won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and Best R&B Album for Voodoo, and Shelby Lynne won Best New Artist.
Other songs that will be featured on Grammy Night are “Boom Boom Pow” by the Black Eyed Peas, “All for You” by Janet Jackson, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake and “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. So, it’ll be an episode full of bangers and lots of nostalgia, and I cannot wait to specifically see Ballas and Higgins "when the beat goes (da na da na)."
This Is All Coming After Maura Higgins Had A Rough Week
On Disney Night, Higgins and Ballas ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 68 points, putting them one point behind Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (who ultimately were eliminated). Mark and Maura's performance and scores were a bit shocking considering they were the leaders early on. It was also clear The Traitors vet was having a tough week.
After all that, she took to Instagram to address what happened and explain the reality of working on this show. The Love Island star, who came on DWTS with no dance experience, wrote, in part:
She also explained that she’s continuing to try her best, and as she’s learning, mistakes and hard weeks happen:
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She said that she wasn’t writing about this “for sympathy or to make excuses.” All she wanted to do was share “the reality behind the scenes.” The reality star also gave a lovely shoutout to her partner, and she promised to “keep giving it everything [she’s] got!!”
Well, this week, that will include her dancing to “Thong Song,” and I cannot wait to see how she and Ballas pull off an Argentine tango to the iconic track. To see this pair "Livin' la Vida Loca," you can catch Grammy Night of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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