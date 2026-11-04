I'm Ready To See Maura Higgins ‘Shaking That Thing Like Who's The Ish’ On DWTS After Criticisms

You know, I’ve come to expect the unexpected on Dancing with the Stars. However, sometimes it really gets me with its song choices. That happened again when the songs for Grammy Night were revealed, and we learned that Maura Higgins will dance to “Thong Song.” Now, while this made me chuckle as I pictured what a dance to this track will look like, I am also excited to see Higgins and Mark Ballas “shaking that thing” on the 2026 TV schedule after a week of tough scores and criticism.

Maura Higgins And Mark Ballas Will Be Dancing To “Thong Song”

Yes, you read all of that right: Maura Higgins and her partner Mark Ballas will be dancing to “Thong Song” by Sisqó on Grammy Night. According to EW , they’ll be doing an Argentine tango to it.

For a bit of a history lesson, in 2001, Sisqó's “Thong Song” was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song. That year, Sisqó was also nominated for Best New Artist, and the album Unleash the Dragon was nominated for Best R&B Album. It did not win any Grammys, as “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child won Best R&B Song, D’Angelo won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and Best R&B Album for Voodoo, and Shelby Lynne won Best New Artist.

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Other songs that will be featured on Grammy Night are “Boom Boom Pow” by the Black Eyed Peas, “All for You” by Janet Jackson, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake and “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. So, it’ll be an episode full of bangers and lots of nostalgia, and I cannot wait to specifically see Ballas and Higgins "when the beat goes (da na da na)."

This Is All Coming After Maura Higgins Had A Rough Week

On Disney Night , Higgins and Ballas ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard with 68 points, putting them one point behind Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (who ultimately were eliminated) . Mark and Maura's performance and scores were a bit shocking considering they were the leaders early on. It was also clear The Traitors vet was having a tough week.

After all that, she took to Instagram to address what happened and explain the reality of working on this show. The Love Island star, who came on DWTS with no dance experience , wrote, in part:

This week was definitely one of the toughest I’ve had so far. I was really unwell, running on very little energy and trying to learn two dances, but I gave it absolutely everything I had❤️

She also explained that she’s continuing to try her best, and as she’s learning, mistakes and hard weeks happen:

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I came into this experience knowing I wasn’t a dancer, a performer or an athlete, but I wanted to challenge myself, step outside my comfort zone and give something completely new my absolute best & that’s exactly what I’m trying to do every single week. I’m learning, I’m making mistakes, I’m pushing myself and I’m growing along the way!! Some weeks will be better than others, and that’s okay. I’m only human🥹

She said that she wasn’t writing about this “for sympathy or to make excuses.” All she wanted to do was share “the reality behind the scenes.” The reality star also gave a lovely shoutout to her partner, and she promised to “keep giving it everything [she’s] got!!”