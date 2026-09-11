All Eyes Are On Casey Affleck's Look-Alike Son As He Went To Venice With His Dad And Ben Affleck

More than ever lately, it feels like children of famous actors are stepping out on red carpets with their all-grown-up kids. (Did you see the internet chatter about who Amy Adams’ daughter looks like?) The latest example is Casey Affleck and his eldest, Indiana Affleck. Casey’s new directing effort just premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival this week, and since Indiana is in the cast, he turned up alongside his dad and Uncle Ben.

Indiana Affleck is the 22-year-old son of Casey Affleck and his ex wife Summer Phoenix, who also happens to be the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix. Here he is posing with the Affleck brothers and his other co-stars at the premiere of Company:

(Image credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

That’s him, second to the left next to Ben Affleck. And yes, the Affleck resemblance is definitely there. The photo taken on Tuesday also includes Emily Lind and Scoot McNairy, who are also in Casey Affleck’s latest movie. Check out some of the reactions to Indiana Affleck on Instagram:

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"I see some Phoenix 👏"

"Wow he looks like dad👏"

"That family has some good hair genes. 😂"

"Great Genes right there Phoenix /Affleck"

Clearly, fans are noticing Indiana Affleck being both an Affleck. Although one of them also flat out stated, ""That’s a Phoenix, not an Affleck" so it's worth pointing out people are noticing his resemblance to his other Hollywood family, as well! It’s pretty wild when you think about it. Between his dad and two famous uncles, there’s four Oscar wins between them all.

Company is an anthology mystery film that he co-wrote and directed. It stars Nick Nolte, Adelaide Clemens, Ben Mendelsohn, Scoot McNairy, Emily Alyn Lind and Caylee Cowan. It also stars both of Affleck’s kids, Indiana and Atticus, the latter of which is eighteen. As Casey shared at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival (via People):

I think they grew up around it and had some interest in it and a sort of innate understanding of what it was. Like I did, my dad worked in the theater for many years. And so it’s passed down, I suppose, which is a really nice thing. And they were willing to be a part of this…

In recent years, there’s been an ongoing conversation about “nepo babies” in Hollywood. From Kate Winslet’s controversial comments about her kids being in the biz to Allison Williams’ refreshing thoughts. In terms of Company, Casey Affleck said he cast his own boys after he had them help with read-throughs of the script at home and he was impressed with their performances. As he added:

They were amazing, and it made it the best professional experience of my life by far because I got to work every day with my kids and hang around. I would do it over and over again if I could.

The movie just premiered the other day, but the first reactions so far are mixed so far. We don’t know right now if Company will be on the 2026 movie schedule or among upcoming 2027 movies. We’ll have to wait and see. But, now we’re curious if Indiana Affleck will break into acting like his family members.