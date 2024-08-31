‘We Clutched Each Other’: Matt Damon Reveals Good Will Hunting Line Robin Williams Crafted That Left Him And The Director Shook

While Good Will Hunting launched Matt Damon and Ben Affleck into stardom, it also served as a defining moment in Robin Williams' career. For his incredible performance as Will's persistent therapist, showing audiences his talent ranged far past comedy, the Dead Poets Society actor won his only Academy Award. Now, it’s been 27 years since this fantastic film from the '90s was released, and Matt Damon shed some light onto the natural talent of the Mrs. Doubtfire star in what has to be one of the top behind-the-scenes stories from Good Will Hunting .

Following Robin Williams' birthday and the 10th anniversary of his death, Vanity Fair collected touching sentiments and memories from a number of the Aladdin actor’s closest co-stars. Many were about his off-screen kindness, moments like when he supported Sally Field on set after her father died. However, Matt Damon chose to highlight a moment of on-screen magic, a line crafted by the timeless comedic genius that left The Martian actor and the director shook:

He wrote the last line in the movie. He did the first three or four takes the way it was scripted, and then he came out and read the letter: ‘Son of a bitch, he stole my line.’ Gus was next to me. We clutched each other. Holy shit! That was one of the beautiful gifts of that beautiful brain.

The improvised line is regarded as one of the best Robin Williams quotes .

It is a callback to his character, Sean Maguire, opening up to Will Hunting about how he ditched a Red Sox playoff game to go find his future wife, saying “I just slid my ticket across the table, and I said, 'Sorry, guys; I gotta see about a girl.” Real Bostonians will understand how big a deal that is. Then, at the end of the movie, his mentee repeats the line back, in a full circle moment.

Well, apparently, Maguire’s iconic retort was all Williams, whose natural instinct took over, showing he so perfectly understood the two characters' dynamic.

I can just picture young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, jaws on the floor, feeling insanely lucky they got this once-in-a-generation talent to take a chance on them.

A true artist, the Jumanji actor seemed to always want to give the best performance he could. The director, Gus Van Sant said it became a bit of an issue when they already had a perfect take and Williams would want another. And another. And then one more.

However, this line is a perfect example of trusting the process, especially when it comes to the Good Morning, Vietnam actor’s process. Had Van Sant stopped doing takes, we would have never gotten that bit of perfect quip!