Robin Williams' Son Posted A Touching Tribute To His Dad On His Birthday

The world lost a true talent when Robin Williams died at the age of 63 back in 2014. Williams was widely mourned, with his fans and his peers in Hollywood paying tribute to him in a myriad of ways. While the Oscar winner may be gone, he’s certainly not forgotten, as people continue to post about him and his work across social media. His family also continues to remember him as well. Today, July 21, is Williams’ birthday, and his son took a moment to commemorate the occasion. He did so by penning a sweet tribute to his dad, and it’s enough to bring a tear to one’s eye.

Robin Williams would’ve turned 73 today, and a number of admirers have taken to X to share their remembrances of him while remembering his birthday. His oldest son, 40-year-old Zachary, took to that same platform as well to share his tribute. Zak, who’s the head of the PYM (Prepare Your Mind) mental health company, shared a throwback photo of his beloved dad. While that snapshot was sweet enough, it was the message that the younger Williams wrote that was truly heartwarming:

Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever.

After news of Robin Williams’ death became public, it was reported that he died due to asphyxia caused by hanging . It was later revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with Parkinsons’ Disease, and the autopsy that was conducted found that he had symptoms that tracked for dementia with Lewy bodies.

We can’t speak to the nuances and complexities of the father-son dynamic between Robin and Zak Williams. However, based on the latter’s post, he continues to hold an immense amount of love for his late father. The Jumanji alum was also a parent to two other children, with one being 31-year-old Cody and other being 34-year-old actress/director Zelda Williams. The Good Will Hunting star’s children have honored him on other occasions. For instance, in 2018, Zelda marked her dad’s birthday with a sentimental message, and Zak marked the seventh anniversary of Robin’s passing with a tribute in 2021.

This coming August will mark a decade since Robin Williams’ death, which is honestly a tough pill to swallow in some ways. But, as mentioned, the famed comedian remains beloved for his work, which includes films like The Fisher King, Dead Poets Society, Good Morning, Vietnam and Aladdin. And those are only a few of Williams’ best movies . Zak is even introducing his own son to his grandfather through some of the kid-friendly fare he starred in. Few can lay claim to such a storied body of work, and I have no problem saying that his films will surely be enjoyed for years to come.

I’d also expect the Williams family to continue to celebrate their patriarch as time goes on. Of course, the general public should also be understanding of their feelings and the ways in which they choose to remember the beloved actor. Here’s wishing a happy heavenly birthday to Robin Williams, and you can celebrate the star by checking out his seminal work.