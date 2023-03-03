Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Were On That Wildly Turbulent Flight That Made The News. She Shared Video Of The Aftermath

Air travel can be a stressful experience for most people, especially if they find themselves on a flight that experiences a heavy dose of turbulence. On March 1, a rough flight is exactly what passengers aboard Lufthansa Flight 469 were in store for. Soon after the plane touched down, viral videos of the terrifying flight began to surface across social media showing the aftermath following the aircraft experiencing a "significant" amount of turbulence, and one of those viral videos was from two A-List passengers: Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

According to reports, roughly 90 minutes after take-off from Austin, Texas flight 469 dropped nearly 4,000 feet, causing chaos within the cockpit and even leaving seven passengers with injuries, requiring them to be sent to the hospital after landing. Camila ( a model, entrepreneur, and spouse of the Fools Gold actor ) posted a brief but shocking video of the aftermath on Instagram , which shows the food and debris scattered about the cabin.

She accompanied her post with some insight into the couple’s experience. She wrote:

On Flight last night,I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.

The Brazil-born designer said she and her husband were safe and sound, and would board a new flight on Thursday. She also took the time to thank the hotel, which accommodated them after the unexpected divert. She continued in the post:

I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new Flight today, To the journey I continue.

We are happy to hear the Hollywood couple and everyone else aboard Flight 469 were able to make it safely to the ground, for the most part. While a scary situation, the flight could have been far more tragic.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey first met in 2006 when the Hollywood actor struck up a conversation with her at a Los Angeles bar, and they’ve been together for 16 years. The couple has three children together, 14-year-old Levi, 12-year-old Vida, and 9-year-old Livingston, the last they welcomed in December 2012 .

Despite recent close calls like the scary flight and a recent modeling mishap for the Alves, there have been happier occasions for the family, like how they recently celebrated McConaughey’s 53rd birthday with a special birthday breakfast. The actor has been relatively out of the spotlight, without no upcoming movies, especially after his based-on-a-true-story soccer movie was scrapped . However, it was recently reported that Kevin Costner might be leaving Yellowstone , and there might be a sequel series in the works with McConaughey in talks to star.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor's most recent movie was the animated musical Sing 2, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription . Along with their day-jobs, if you will, the couple both recently became authors, between McConaughey's 2020 memoir Greenlights and Alves' 2022 children’s book Just Try One Bite.

As the couple shakes off the stressful travel event, here is hoping the pair can get some peace with their friends and loved ones before returning to work.