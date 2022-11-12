Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Explains How A Fashion Mishap Led To A Neck Brace

Not every fashion statement is kind to its wearer. But if you’ve shopped in the women’s section before, you probably already know this. For Camila Alves McConaughey, a recent style choice led to an actual injury, and she’s got a neck brace and PSA to remind other fashionistas out there to be careful.

The Brazilian model, designer, author and wife of Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about an unfortunate incident that happened as a result of the clothes she was wearing. As she put it:

Sh** Happens I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall… Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…

Oof, that sounds like a pesky fall! Alves McConaughey took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself in the neck brace along with the aforementioned caption. The text was in both English and Portuguese -- you know, so more people can learn from her own fashion mishap. Check it out:

A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the comments of the post, quite a few fellow celebrities shared sympathy for Camila Alves McConaughey in the comment section. Isla Fisher shared support, saying she's “still looking beautiful” despite the fall, while Rita Wilson said “Oh no!!!!!!! I'm so sorry!” Also, Olivia Munn sent a ton of hearts the model’s way.

Camila Alves first met Matthew McConaughey in 2006, when the Hollywood actor struck up a conversation with her at a Los Angeles bar, in Spanish initially, not knowing she was Brazilian, as he's previously recalled on Red Table Talk. They’ve been together for sixteen years, and recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in June. The couple have three children together, 14-year-old Levi, 12-year-old Vida and 9-year-old Livingston, the last whom they welcomed in December 2012 .

Surely, following the injury, the model is in good hands with her family, who have resided in Texas since 2020 following years in Los Angeles and being watched by the paparazzi outside their door. The McConaughey’s are part of a popular wave of celebrity families leaving Hollywood as of late moving to other places for more day-to-day privacy.

Amidst Camila Alves McConaughey dealing with her “silly neck situation,” there have been happier occasions for the family as of late her husband recently celebrated his 53rd birthday with a special birthday breakfast , which was an indulgence in Fruity Pebbles. The actor has been relatively out of spotlight, without any upcoming movies, especially after his based-on-a-true-story soccer movie was scrapped . Matthew's most recent movie was the animated musical Sing 2, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription . The couple both recently became authors, between Matthew’s 2020 memoir Greenlights and Camila’s 2022 children’s book Just Try One Bite.

As the two continue their work, here's hoping that Camila Alves McConaughey has a speedy recovery. And as a result of her injury, I'm sure may of us will be second guessing our long flowing outfits the next time we’re at a flight of stairs.