Matthew McConaughey Apparently Has A Special Birthday Breakfast Every Year, And I Am So Here For It

Matthew McConaughey celebrated turning 53 this month, and while that’s not exactly a milestone birthday, it was certainly iconic for many a cereal lover out there. That's because we learned exactly how the Interstellar star loves to kick off his big day. Apparently, the actor holds a deep-seeded love in his heart for the sugar-filled cereal varietal known as Fruity Pebbles and he seemingly always eats a bowl in tribute to making it another year around the sun. Barney Rubble and Fred Flintstone would be proud.

Matthew McConaughey has spoken out about surprises people don’t expect from him in the past, and I have to say, choosing a decades-old cereal staple on his birthday certainly fits the bill. Having said this, if you are going to choose cereal on your birthday you might as well choose the Breakfast of Champions, which -- no offense -- should absolutely never be Wheaties and should instead fall into the realm of cereals that are bound to give you a sugar coma. WHAT ELSE are birthdays for?

Speaking of Fruity Pebbles, the cereal has actually been around for almost the same amount of time as Matthew McConaughey, a Texas native. After announcing its release in 1969 (the year of the actor’s birth), Post debuted the rainbow colored cereal back in 1971 with The Flinstones character hawking the goods. It’s likely one of the reasons the characters from the sixties cartoons have maintained a level of recognizability and even popularity over the years. (Well, maybe that and the occasional cartoon-oriented The Masked Singer performance.) While McConaughey doesn’t explicitly say this is a favorite from his youth, the cereal has been around as long as he has and I don’t think it would take a Silly Rabbit to surmise it's been a favorite for a while.

Now, I know some of you in this chat are probably thinking Cocoa Pebbles is the superior cereal, but I stand by the fruity deliciousness of the milk at the bottom of the bowl that lingers even after one gets through the actual cereal part. Turns out, me and Matthew McConaughey, we understand each other.

Sure, we can talk about whether or not Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles are as good once they get soggy, but I broke no argument with the Post Cereal being the actors’ birthday choice. He’s a man of simple and superior taste. We should all aspire to be so.

From the Instagram post, the cereal thing seems like a yearly favorite for the actor, but he has celebrated his birthday in even more memorable ways in the past. When he turned 47, he told ET he and his family – who left Hollywood for Texas years back – spent time outdoors camping.

Birthdays are fun. My family took me down to South Texas and we camped out on the river that I learned to swim in, Rio River, and we go down there every once and a while. The kids love it and it was cold but it didn’t matter. We swam, took rope swings off in the river all day yesterday. We played music. My son DJ, we cooked steaks and had a great time.

The next year, he also celebrated his birthday with an adventurous frozen turkey run to random strangers, going viral after video of the endeavor broke.Time passes, things change, and hair loss even happens for the likes of McConaughey, but steak, rope swings, some do-gooding, and some fruity pebbles all sound like pretty fulfilling to me. Stay tuned for 54 though. Maybe he’ll decide to Snap, Crackle and Pop.