Matthew McConaughey Shares The Cool Brazilian Sunday Tradition His Family Learned From Wife Camila: ‘Fun Way To Clean Up The Fridge’

There are likely very few people who spend most of their week working, going to school or doing any other variety of potentially mentally and/or physically taxing activities who don’t really, really love their weekends. The same is true for the star of some of the best romantic comedies , Matthew McConaughey, who’s also become an author, entrepreneur and college professor over the past several years. He recently detailed a cool Sunday tradition that he and his kids learned from wife Camila’s Brazilian side of the family, noting that it’s a “fun way to clean up the fridge.”

What Did Matthew McConaughey Say About The Sunday Brazilian Tradition He And His Family Participate In?

I can only assume that when you read the words “cool Sunday tradition,” you did not envision that the phrase “clean up the fridge” would be next, but who among us hasn’t spent at least a little bit of our precious weekend free time cleaning? The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star (who recently recreated the famous poster for the hit with Camila ) appeared on Scrambled with Gordon Ramsay and when he was asked to detail how his family usually spends their weekends, replied:

You know what we do on our Sunday nights? We do something that’s from Camila’s mom. They’re Brazilian, right, and they have something called ‘musito,’ which means, Sunday night you go to the fridge and you look at every leftover you got and you make some sort of concoction out of it that is a meal. That’s always a hell of a meal and a fun way to clean up the fridge.

BOOM! Folks, this is brilliant. Not only does this mean that you get to relax on Sunday and don’t have to worry about grocery shopping, but you A) get a cleaner fridge out of it B) are able to start your culinary week off with a clean slate and C) have some family bonding time while you assemble a completely edible “concoction” and then enjoy “a hell of a meal."

Now, the only obvious issue with this is that there are (Gasp!!) some people who simply do not like leftovers of any kind. You see them in restaurants all the time, leaving behind half plates of food as they say “this won’t reheat well, anyway.” Oh, it won’t? Have you really tried, though? With that specific meal/food category? Did you try putting it in the oven? Or heating it up in a pan? No? Well, maybe refrigerate the last bit of that chicken fried rice you ordered for lunch, the veggie lasagna recipe you tried but didn’t like that much and your birthday breakfast staple , and then see what you can come up with on Sunday night!

Matthew and Camila have three kids, Levi (16), Vida (14) and Livingston (11), and he noted that the whole family does get involved in their “musito” fests, along with helping to prepare other family meals. The bongo-playing Greenlights author also opened up about the rest of their weekend plans, which typically involve heading to football games when it’s in season, and only the sometimes pants-free couple and their kids spending time together on Sundays so they can “mosey through the day” after going to church.

So, when can the McConaugheys adopt me? I can write and I’m actually really good at creating random meals, so I should fit right in!