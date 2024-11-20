Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Recreated The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Poster, And Fans Are So Here For This Post That’s ‘Perfection’

Except for a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo and the Netflix short Sing: Thriller, Matthew McConaughey hasn’t been too busy amid the 2024 movie schedule . That being said, the Academy Award-winning actor has been busy promoting his brand of Pantalones Tequila with wife Camila McConaughey (née Alves), and with some hysterical results. The latest example of this practice involved the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days icon recreating the poster to one of the best rom-coms ever - and the final product has impressed the fans of that classic comedy.

I'm not sure if the public expected to see this variant of McConaughey family pants-less advertising . Nevertheless, it's a pleasant surprise to see our charming cowboy recreating the poster to Paramount’s 2003 crowd pleaser, with Ms. McConaughey standing in for Kate Hudson. Before we get to the fan comments, have a look at this adorable piece of sweet promotion:

To think that according to Matthew McConaughey’s story on committing to the rom-com , he almost didn’t take the part. Now, that choice seems to be one of the best moves the actor ever made, as it not only put him on the romantic-comedy map, it also paired him with legendary co-star Kate Hudson. So, of course, the responses to this callback convey as much excitement as you’d expect, as you can read below:

Perfection - @thomaspatricklennon

😂😂 Love it! My favorite romcom of all time 😍 - @carlawebr

Sold. Best movie. - @joshshelton11

now I’ll need this tequila. - @ktcookeshelton

Every girl wanted that dress 😍- @maggiehjackson

This must be a deleted scene 🤣- @paramountmovies

Sometimes you gotta lose your pants to find the right one. - @pantalonestequila

those quads needed to be censored so bad - @andreeabicaa

I particularly love that actor/comedian Thomas Lennon responded to this callback to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, as he played one of McConaughey’s friends in that very picture himself. And, before anyone asks, at the time of this writing, it appears that Kate Hudson has not responded with her own comment. Though in all honesty, that doesn’t mean she disapproves. If anything, she may be crafting something extra special, and you can’t rush a good response.

The world of celebrity liquor brands is interesting, in the sense that you have some who take the marketing game uber-seriously, and those who love to have a ball and sell some bottles. And then there are people like Matthew Lillard and Mike Flanagan, who are set to scare the hell out of us all with the upcoming Rare, Fine & Limited Reposado Tequila heading our way in the near future.

Matthew McConaughey is definitely one of the people who occupies the fun end of the spectrum. As someone who enjoys both good advertising and fine spirits, I look forward to whatever his next ad may be. Though I do hope it isn’t too late to create a version of the Interstellar poster, in which Mr. McConaughey’s spacesuit is missing its pants.

With Christopher Nolan's space epic heading back to theaters next month, in honor of its 10th anniversary, you can’t tell me that wouldn't go over as a fantastic promo. And, even if you did, I probably would politely ignore such a suggestion. I mean, it worked for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days!

