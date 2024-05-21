Now That I Know MaXXXine Is Being Compared To Terminator, I Have A Theory About What That Could Mean For The Film’s Plot

Fans of Ti West’s trilogy of horror movies that started with his smash hit X are undoubtedly counting the days until the upcoming next chapter, MaXXXine , hits theaters. It's one of the most hotly anticipated entries on the 2024 movie schedule and will mark the return of Mia Goth’s heroine, Maxine Minx, as she tries to hit it big in 1985 Hollywood. The first official trailer was awesome , but it's the filmmaker’s most recent comments that have me excited. Ti West has compared the movie to Terminator and other incredible 80s thrillers, sparking my curiosity about what this could mean for the series’ third installment.

In a recent interview with Total Film , West drew comparisons between his upcoming horror movie sequel and several notable 80s films, which has my ears perking up and my brain buzzing with theories. He told the publication:

It’s a very rich movie, with a Terminator-like aesthetic to a Paul Schrader Hardcore thing to Vice Squad to Giallo in terms of influence.

This eclectic mix of inspirations hints at a unique cinematic experience, especially with its blend of 80s horror aesthetics and gritty, intense storytelling. But I believe the movies West name-drops offer a glimpse into what MaXXXine’s plot might entail. Let’s dive into each movie, one by one.

(Image credit: Orion/MGM)

1984’s Sci-Fi Horror Classic, The Terminator

The comparison to one of the great time travel movies , The Terminator, is particularly intriguing. James Cameron's original 1984 film is renowned for its gritty, almost horror-like aesthetic, a stark contrast to the more polished sequels that followed. The first film in the franchise combines science fiction with genuine horror, creating an atmosphere of relentless tension and fear. This suggests that MaXXXine may lean heavily into a similarly suspenseful and gritty narrative.

Beyond the aesthetic, The Terminator could influence MaXXXine through its portrayal of relentless pursuit, similar to how the time-traveling cybernetic assassin hunted down Sarah Connor. The trailer hints at the involvement of Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker, suggesting that Maxine might be hunted by the serial killer. This would add a layer of real-world horror to the film’s plot, intensifying the suspense. Alternatively, in an unexpected twist, Mia Goth’s character might take on a Kyle Reese-like role, protecting other women who are targeted by the faceless killer–which, honestly, would be much more in line with the badass character we horror hounds have come to love.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Paul Schrader’s Forgotten Gem, Hardcore

Hardcore is another fascinating influence mentioned by West. While Paul Schrader is a bit of a forgotten '80s director , best known as the screenwriter of Taxi Driver, he directed several notable films in the '80s, including the 1979 (okay, I cheated by a year) drama Hardcore.

Hardcore follows a father, played brilliantly by George C. Scott, searching for his daughter who has fallen into the adult entertainment industry—a plot that mirrors Maxine's journey in West's trilogy. This connection suggests that perhaps our heroine may delve deeper into Hollywood's seedy underbelly, juxtaposing the glamorous side of the movie business with its darker, more dangerous facets.

Maxine’s story might focus on themes of search or escape, involving her struggle to escape her past while trying to make it big in Hollywood. Alternatively, like in Hardcore, someone from her past could be searching for her and might even be the killer. This thematic exploration could provide a rich, character-driven storyline that adds depth to the horror elements.

(Image credit: Embassy Pictures)

The 1982 Crime Thriller Vice Squad

Vice Squad is a 1982 exploitation crime thriller directed by Gary Sherman, featuring Wings Hauser, Season Hubley, and Gary Swanson. The film follows a Los Angeles businesswoman-turned-prostitute who assists the LAPD in capturing a homicidal, misogynistic pimp.

Could the former adult film star be helping the LAPD or Kevin Bacon’s Private Investigator character set a trap for the killer? I think it's certainly a possibility.

(Image credit: Seda Spettacoli)

1980s Giallo Films

The influence of Giallo films—Italian thrillers known for their stylish visuals, intricate plots, psychological horror, and graphic violence—promises a visually rich and suspenseful experience. Giallo films often feature striking use of color and cinematography, along with faceless killers revealed only at the end.

This suggests that the Night Stalker might be a red herring, with the true killer remaining unnamed until the climax, ultimately being someone from Maxine’s past. Incorporating Giallo elements could mean that West’s next chapter in the X franchise will feature a complex, layered narrative with a strong visual style, blending mystery, horror, and psychological thrills for a unique and immersive experience.