MaXXXine's Trailer Looks Awesome, But I'm Already Worried One Element From The Previous Films In Mia Goth's Franchise Will Be Left Out

Fans of Ti West’s trilogy of films that started with his smash hit X are undoubtedly counting the days until the next chapter, MaXXXine, hits theaters. It's one of the most hotly anticipated entries on the 2024 movie schedule and will mark the return of Mia Goth’s heroine, Maxine Minx, as she tries to hit it big in 1985 Hollywood. Well, the first official trailer for the film has arrived, and this latest chapter looks as awesome as fans would expect. However, I’m already worried that one element from the first two movies won't be returning for a third round.

Let’s Talk About The MaXXXine Trailer

A24 has truly blessed its fans -- specifically, those invested in the follow-up to 2022’s prequel Pearl -- with this first look at footage; and it’s as slick and sick as one would expect. I’m already starting to think up theories about how Maxine Minx might be going mad from her time down on that Texas farm in X.

Not to mention, MaXXXine’s July release date leaves plenty of time to speculate just how real-life serial killer Richard “The Night Stalker” Ramirez will be factoring into this fictional horror show. Both halves of this particular puzzle sit in front of us, with the movie’s official synopsis reading as follows:

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

As if it wasn’t exciting enough that Ti West has been teasing another X sequel for the slate of upcoming horror movies , this current chapter is already pretty intriguing. And it’s got one hell of a cast too, with everyone from Elizabeth Debicki and Giancarlo Esposito to Kevin Bacon joining MaXXXine’s roster of talent.

With all of that in mind, I don’t mean to sound ungrateful to Mr. West and company when I say there’s just one specific x-factor missing from this threequel. To be fair, it’s something I’ve quite enjoyed in the past, as a particular animal friend of the late Pearl has so far been one of the series' greatest joys.

Where’s Theda The Alligator?

I understand that with the location change following the ending of X, it probably wouldn’t have been practical to transport Theda the Alligator from Pearl’s old Texas homestead to the City of Angels. Both Pearl (which was praised by Martin Scorsese) and its predecessor featured some choice kills involving this great beast of a pet, which disposed of bodies for the dearly departed woman of the house. And the reptile has never been anything short of fascinating.

One would think that a proper trilogy capper would continue this (probably unintended) tradition. But, then again, I'm not only a horror fan but also an aficionado of monster movies and kaiju spectacle. So I'll fully admit, I'm a bit biased in this field.

On the bright side, I’m very curious as to how Ti West could potentially shift that expectation in the Hollywood of 1985. Perhaps Richard Ramirez is a metaphorical gator, who could possibly cover up any kills Maxine Minx racks up in a state of madness. It’s an exciting possibility to ponder over while missing the creature comforts of good old Theda chomping down on unsuspecting humans.