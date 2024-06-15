Maya Hawke Shares Her Thoughts On Fan Theories About Inside Out 2 Having A Queer Storyline
The actress shares her thoughtful response to the fan theories.
Minor spoilers for Inside Out 2 are ahead. If you haven’t seen the sequel on the 2024 movie schedule, you can catch it in theaters now.
When we started seeing trailers for Inside Out 2, there was a lot of speculation and theories about Riley’s sexuality, because it seemed like she might have a crush on one of the girls on her hockey team. Now, Maya Hawke, who plays Anxiety in the movie, has opened up about the discourse surrounding Riley and if she has a queer storyline.
We now know that Inside Out 2’s story is all about Riley trying to make a hockey team and dealing with the struggle of trying to make new friends and maintain relationships with others who are moving to a new school. Her relationship with Val, an older team member, specifically caused discussion about Riley's sexuality, and when asked about that on Sirius XM, Maya Hawke gave this thoughtful answer:
Hawke had been asked about TikToks and posts being made about Riley maybe being queer and how she felt about people reacting to her character Anxiety and Ayo Edebiri’s Envy. The Stranger Things star noted that the stage of life Riley is in is when she builds her identity and feels her emotions intensely, she said:
As critics have seen Inside Out 2 (our own review of the Inside Out sequel gave the movie 4.5 stars) have noted, one of the reasons why the movie works so well is because everyone feels those emotions of anxiety, fear, envy, joy, anger and more. So, anyone can relate to Riley’s story, as Hawke was saying.
However, she also understands why fans thought the main character might be queer, and she noted that those views are “totally appropriate,” as she said:
That point, to reiterate, is that young women’s relationships with each other, no matter their sexuality, are “so powerful.” And that’s so true, Riley could be attracted to anyone and the story that’s told in this movie still applies to just about everyone.
It’s always possible that Riley could be part of the LGBTQ+ community – maybe that will be addressed in a third Inside Out film. However, in this movie, nothing is confirmed or denied. This girl is simply figuring out who she is and learning to be her truest self.
To see Inside Out 2, you can catch it in theaters right now. To go back and see where Riley’s story began, you can stream Inside Out with a Disney+ subscription.
