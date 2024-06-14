Inside Out 2 Director Teases Plans For A Third Film, Including Idea Scrapped From The Sequel
Inside Out 2's director already has ideas for Inside Out 3.
Inside Out became one of Pixar’s most popular films, spawning this week’s sequel. If Inside Out 2 becomes as big a hit as many are expecting, then the question of whether we’ll see an Inside Out 3 will certainly be asked. It sounds like director Kelsey Mann is interested in returning to the world of Inside Out and he has some unused ideas he’d love to bring back.
It’s already been suggested by Inside Out 2 cast member Amy Poehler that Inside Out 3 is something that could, and should happen. We could see the way emotions continue to change and evolve as Riley continues to grow. If Inside Out 3 does happen, director Kelsey Mann is up for returning as he told ComicBook.com he loves the world and would love a chance to use ideas that got cut from the new film. He explained…
Animated movies have a very different production process than live-action. The story is continually evolving even while animation is being actively done. Stories and characters can change drastically. Pixar's The Good Dinosaur went through a complete overhaul that ended up changing most of the voice actors. Toy Story 4 also went through significant changes, that also cut out one of the director's favorite side characters.
We know that many different emotions have been considered for both Inside Out movies that didn't get used. Another idea that was originally conceived for Inside Out 2 that Kelsey Mann would love to bring back in a future movie is a place in Riley’s mind called Procrastination Land. It led to a great joke, but it ultimately was decided it didn’t have a place, and so it was cut. Mann described it…
While Procrastination Land is certainly something that would be created in most of us as teens, it usually doesn’t go away as an adult, so the gag would certainly fit in a future movie.
Critics seem to love Inside Out 2, our own Inside Out 2 review called in near perfect. If audiences feel the same way, a third movie is only going to become more likely. Maybe we'll see Procrastination Land one day if the filmmakers ever get back around to it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.