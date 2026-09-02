The MCU’s New Storm Actress Posted A Photo Of Her X-Men Research That Should Please Fans

It's an exciting time for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. While fans are looking forward o the release of Avengers: Doomsday, news about other upcoming Marvel movies have been trickling out. Case in point: the casting of Jake Schreier's X-Men movie, revealing the actors who will make up the beloved team of mutants. Broadway actress Maya Boyd will be portraying Storm in the highly anticipated blockbuster, and her recent IG Story post about her research is going to make the hardcore fans happy.

The X-Men were noticeably missing from the first few phases of the MCU, but once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties the doors were finally opened for the mutants to join the fun. The new movie will come out in 2028, with Boyd debuting as Storm in the process. She recently shared a fun image on her Instagram Story of her clutching Storm comics, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

An Omega Level mutant has entered the chat, and clearly Boyd is going straight to the source material for her research. In this image we can see her clutching an armful of Storm comics, where her character Ororo Munroe was able to take center stage in her very own storyline. Of course, she's also got a long history as part of the X-Men comics. Still, the fact that the actress is going to the page will likely please the hardcore Marvel fans out there.

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Maya Boyd has some big shoes to fill in the MCU movie, as folks already watched two different actresses play Storm in the X-Men movies. Obviously the first was Halle Berry, who some fans still want to see pop up in Avengers: Doomsday. Later Alexandra Shipp debuted as a younger Storm in Apocalypse, before reprising her role in Dark Phoenix.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Given the wild popularity of the mutants, The pressure is on for Boyd and the rest of the cast to play their roles in the new X-Men film. Luckily filmmaker Jake Schreier has already proven his ability to work on an ensemble Marvel movie, since he crushed it as the director of Thunderbolts* (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And he's assembled a killer cast to bring the long-awaited movie to life. Joining Boyd are Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Adam Driver as the villainous Mr. Sinister.

Hopefully this stellar group of actors get their nose in the comic book ahead of filming. Maya Boyd is leading by example here, and likely got some serious brownie points from Marvel fans out there. And I can't wait to see what she brings to the role.

The new X-Men movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2028. But first a handful of the OGs will reprise their signature characters in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.