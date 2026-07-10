Obsession's Star Met With The MCU X-Men Movie’s Director, And Fans Know Who She Could Play

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Obsession became a wild box office success this year, and has made household names out of its cast, especially Nikki actress Inde Navarrette. She recently confirmed she met with director Jake Schreier, who will helm the new X-Men movie. And fans think they know which mutants she could play in that upcoming Marvel movie.

After Obsession's insane success, moviegoers are curious about what's next for Navarrette, and if she'll be recognized during Awards Season like Weapons' Amy Madigan. During an interview with Nylon, the 25-year-old actress was asked if she'd do a Marvel movie, responding with:

I would.

She also confirmed to the outlet that she's already met with Jake Schreier, who directed Thunderbolts* and will once again be behind the camera for the developing X-Men movie. This news turned heads for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and can't wait for mutants to finally take center stage.

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A thread over on Reddit responded to the news that Navarrette met with Schreier, with folks sounding off about which X-Men character they think she'd be great playing. The responses read as follows:

​Inde is my top choice to play Mystique. The woman has a REALLY expressive face that could portray a lot of great emotion even with the makeup.

She would definitely make a great Laura Kinney.

I'd rather they keep Dafne Keen who's just 21 as Laura in the reseted universe and cast Navarrette as Kitty Pride.

Shes Psylocke for me.

Clearly there's a ton of love for the X-Men, and fans are hyped about the idea of Inde Navarrette joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We'll just have to wait and see if she actually joins the cast of Schreier's developing blockbuster, and if any of the above casting guesses end up being legit.

Out of the four characters listed above, I think I'm most inclined to see Navarrette as Mystique. She was basically playing two characters in Obsession, which shows how transformative she can be. Of course, she'd have some big shoes to fill thanks to the role previously being played by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence. Although I could honestly see her as X-23, Psylocke, or Kitty Pride as well. Talk about versatility.

For years, mutants were noticeably missing in the MCU, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for the X-Men to join the fun. Since then, characters have been used here and there, and the OG actors from Fox's franchise will appear in the next Avengers movie. But Schreier is expected to bring in a new group of actors for his movie.