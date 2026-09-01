Wheel Of Fortune Announcer Jim Thornton Has Been Suspended, Will Be Replaced

It's a voice TV audiences have been hearing on a weekly (if not nightly) basis for many years now, but it appears as if that era could be over, pending an internal investigation. Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton, who has been with the series for 15 years, has been suspended from the all-timer game show, and the plan is to find a replacement for the upcoming Season 44 hitting the 2026 TV schedule.

Thornton was officially put on suspension by the bosses at Sony Pictures Televison Studios, and it's all due to an incident that took place on an American Airlines flight back in May 2026. However, Sony TV's statement to TMZ did not include any background details about the cause of the suspension, saying:

We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation. Sony Pictures Television Rep

TMZ discovered the announcer, who was clearly wearing a jacket with Wheel of Fortune branding on the sleeves, was reportedly the cause for a complaint a passenger made to a flight attendant during the trip. American Airlines shared this statement, which also didn't specify the reason for the complaint:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard. American Airlines Rep

The situation was apparently serious enough that the pilot made a call to alert those in the destination city that law enforcement would be needed upon arrival. Cops did allegedly meet Thornton at the gate. However, after questioning him, the cops eventually released him without any charges or citations.

As far as recasting goes, Sony Pictures TV will presuambly be looking to fill the role not just on the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune, but also for the spinoff Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which Thornton also announced for.

He first joined Pat Sajak and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune back in 2011, following the death of Charlie O'Donnell. A former news reporter, Thornton took on smaller gigs at Price Is Right, The Soup, Celebrity Deathmatch, The Cleveland Show, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and more before landing the biggest gig of his career. (He also serves as announcer for the 2012 video game.)

At this point, it's unclear what the timeline will be for Sony TV's investigation, but here's hoping it leads to a smooth and quick resolution.