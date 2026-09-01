'I Was Channeling Tom Cruise.' Gal Gadot Told Me About Filming The Runner, And It Sounds Tough
Seriously, she runs the whole movie.
Every streaming service regularly releases exciting new projects, and those with an Amazon Prime subscription are about to be treated to The Runner. Directed by Godzilla X Kong filmmaker Adam Wingard, the thriller follows Gal Gadot's Maia, a lawyer who must run though London (literally) at the behest of a mysterious caller who kidnapped her son. The Wonder Woman alum had to do a ton of cardio as a result, and told me show she channeled Tom Cruise for the role.
Tom Cruise is known for running on camera, thanks to roles in projects like Mission: Impossible franchise. I couldn't help but think of him when watching The Runner, which saw Gadot running around London for the majority of its runtime. As you can see in the vide above, I asked the actress about the physical toll of filming the new movie, and she told me:
Having seen the movie in advance, this definitely tracks. But considering how Gal Gadot has filmed physically grueling roles like her tenure as Wonder Woman in the DCEU (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), the fact that The Runner was so much worse shows just how intense the shoot was. The 41 year-old actress worked with an Olympic trainer to get into shape, which allowed her to run pretty much every day, often talking on the phone at the same time. I'm exhausted just thinking about it.
As you can see in the above video, I joked with Gadot and asked her if she was prepared to dethrone Cruise as Hollywood's best runner. She laughed it off, and responded with:
Gal Gadot is putting the proper respect on Tom Cruise's name, but maybe we can name her as the second best runner in Hollywood? She surely deserves it after running through the streets of London for months while shooting The Runner. We'll just have to see how audiences response to the movie as it arrives on Amazon.
The Runner is streaming September 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. I was exhausted simply watching the thriller movie, so I can't imagine how intense it was for Gadot.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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