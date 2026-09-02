Landman Season 3 Finally Got A Filming Update I've Been Wondering About
It's about time we got an update!
More often than not, there’s either a Taylor Sheridan or Yellowstone show airing. First, we got Marshals on the 2026 TV schedule, then Dutton Ranch, and at the moment, Lioness is on. However, I have a question about a different Sheridan show: Landman. Season 2 wrapped up quite a while ago, so I’ve been wondering when we might see Season 3. Thankfully, we just got a production update.
Now, Landman got renewed before Season 2 was over, and following Season 2’s finale, I’ve been scared (in a good way) about what could happen next. Tommy and co. are working on a new oil company, and the drama that’s about to ensue is sure to be juicy. So, how long will we have to wait to see it unfold? Well, it seems like it’ll be a little bit, because according to Jame Jordan, who plays Dale, he just read the first script, as he told Us Weekly:
This is great news! While Landman did come to a close this year, it feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for updates on Season 3. Knowing Sheridan is writing it makes me feel better.
However, Jordan’s updates didn’t stop there. He went on to say that the show will pick up essentially where it left off, and he’s set to be back on set soon:
I love to hear that they’ll be back and shooting the show very soon, because it’s one giant step in a direction we’ve all been wanting to go in.
Now, we don’t know when exactly we’ll see Season 3 of Landman; however, we can make an educated guess. Season 2 of the show began filming in March of 2025, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Ali Larter posted about wrapping that sophomore season in August. That season then premiered on Paramount+ in November.
We know Season 3 will start filming in late September. Using last season as a potential timeline, that means they could wrap in early 2027. Then the season could premiere sometime in the spring next year. Obviously, I have no clue if that’s what will happen. However, it feels possible, and Season 2 premiered almost exactly one year after Season 1. So, I’d imagine that they’ll want to get Season 3 out sooner rather than later.
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Of course, that’s not confirmed. However, we do know that production will begin very soon, which means we will get to stream Season 3 of Landman eventually. Now, if you’d like to fill the wait by watching Landman, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 in full with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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