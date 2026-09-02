Landman Season 3 Finally Got A Filming Update I've Been Wondering About

More often than not, there’s either a Taylor Sheridan or Yellowstone show airing. First, we got Marshals on the 2026 TV schedule , then Dutton Ranch, and at the moment, Lioness is on. However, I have a question about a different Sheridan show: Landman. Season 2 wrapped up quite a while ago, so I’ve been wondering when we might see Season 3. Thankfully, we just got a production update.

Now, Landman got renewed before Season 2 was over, and following Season 2’s finale, I’ve been scared (in a good way) about what could happen next. Tommy and co. are working on a new oil company, and the drama that’s about to ensue is sure to be juicy. So, how long will we have to wait to see it unfold? Well, it seems like it’ll be a little bit, because according to Jame Jordan, who plays Dale, he just read the first script, as he told Us Weekly :

I’ve only gotten one [script]. [Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is in the thick of it as we speak. He’s writing season 3 as we speak. All I’ll tell you is it’s going to be a heck of a ride.

This is great news! While Landman did come to a close this year, it feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for updates on Season 3. Knowing Sheridan is writing it makes me feel better.

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However, Jordan’s updates didn’t stop there. He went on to say that the show will pick up essentially where it left off, and he’s set to be back on set soon:

We pick up where we left off and I’m just as excited as you are to see where this story goes. We’re going to get to work. We start work here in about three weeks and we’re going to pump out a great new season for folks.

I love to hear that they’ll be back and shooting the show very soon, because it’s one giant step in a direction we’ve all been wanting to go in.

Now, we don’t know when exactly we’ll see Season 3 of Landman; however, we can make an educated guess. Season 2 of the show began filming in March of 2025, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram , and Ali Larter posted about wrapping that sophomore season in August. That season then premiered on Paramount+ in November.

We know Season 3 will start filming in late September. Using last season as a potential timeline, that means they could wrap in early 2027. Then the season could premiere sometime in the spring next year. Obviously, I have no clue if that’s what will happen. However, it feels possible, and Season 2 premiered almost exactly one year after Season 1. So, I’d imagine that they’ll want to get Season 3 out sooner rather than later.

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