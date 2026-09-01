Avengers: Secret Wars Just Cast Its First MCU Newcomer, And I Have A Wild Theory About His Role

While Avengers: Doomsday has yet to be released, fans are already starting to ask questions about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. The 2027 movie release is still well over a year away but, at the moment, it’s in pre-production, which means details are slowly being reported. A big piece of news just hit this week, as the superhero team-up film has reportedly tapped a Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer for an undisclosed role. Despite that, I have a wild idea regarding who he’s playing.

Avengers: Secret Wars Enlists A Quiet Place Alum

Marvel Studios can certainly attract talent, and it’s just proven that yet again by casting Noah Jupe in Secret Wars, which starts filming later this year. Deadline couldn’t confirm Jupe’s role, but it did allege that the actor is set to play an important role in the film, which serves as the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. Unsurprisingly, none of the bigwigs at the studio have provided any comment on the casting. The lack of concrete details don’t extinguish any of my excitement, though, as I’m more than pleased to see Jupe joining the MCU.

(Image credit: AidanMonaghan/A24)

Jupe may only be 21, but he’s amassed a solid number of credits over the past several years. A former child actor, Jupe rose to prominence through his role as Marcus Abbott in 2018’s A Quiet Place and reprised it in the 2021 sequel. (He’ll play Marcus again in the upcoming third movie). The star really garnered attention, though, due to his role in Honey Boy. Shia LaBeouf's 2019 semi-autographical drama film. Since then he’s appeared in films like No Sudden Move, (the Oscar-winning) Hamnet and The Death of Robin Hood.

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Another detail that makes this casting so sweet is that Jupe has ties to a relatively new MCU star: Sadie Sink. Earlier this year, Sink made his debut as Jean Grey in the box office behemoth that is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She and Jupe starred alongside each other in the West End’s production of Romeo & Juliet. Personally, I’d love for the two actors to share some scenes in Secret Wars. Of course, there’s still the matter of who the Carpenter’s Son star is playing in the Marvel flick.

I Think This MCU Newbie Is Playing A Powerful Character

Considering Doomsday hasn’t even hit theaters yet, it’s hard to speculate on Secret Wars’ plot. What producer and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has confirmed, however, is that both films take heavy inspiration from Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Secret Wars run. That story contains a smattering of different characters, including one known as The Maker, who’s a younger and more dangerous version of Reed Richards from an alternate universe. That’s who I think Jupe might be playing.

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Maker was originally the Reed of Earth-1610, which is known as the Ultimate Marvel universe. While this variation of Richards begins as an upbeat and well-meaning man of science, he eventually developed into a malevolent force after experiencing a series of personal tragedies. This Reed eventually becomes a fixture within the main Earth-616 universe and, in 2015’s Secret Wars, he’s amongst those impacted by Doctor Doom’s multiverse-shattering actions. In this story, Maker also forges a shaky partnership with the main Reed.

Jupe definitely has the gravitas to play a character as flawed and layered as Maker and has the ability to be both charming and somewhat unpredictable. While I mentioned the notion of Jupe sharing the screen with Sink, what I’d really love is to see him chop it up with Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal. What’s more is that I’d completely buy Jupe as a younger version of Pascal’s character.

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(Image credit: Marvel)

It may be a while before we get a definitive answer regarding Noah Jupe’s role, but I’m hopeful that directors Joe and Anthony Russo will effectively utilize his talents. And, of course, I’m also curious as to what other non-MCU alums may be tapped to step into this continuity for the first time alongside Jupe. Keep those eyes peeled, folks, because this casting news is surely just the beginning!

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule, while Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, prepare yourself by streaming the various MCU movies and shows using a Disney+ subscription.