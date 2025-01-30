I Just Heard The Mean Girls Theory About Janis Ian And The Lesbian Vs Lebanese Mix-Up, And I Have Some Thoughts

The Mean Girls world continues to remain quite the topic of conversation, with Lindsay Lohan referencing MG and Conclave getting equated to religious Plastics . However, there's a question about Janis Ian and that Lesbian vs Lebanese line being discussed that is surprising to me. The Tina Fey film easily ranks as one of the best high school movies , loaded with smart and poking jokes, the Lesbian vs Lebanese line included. As a pretty avid Fey and Mean Girls fan, I have some thoughts about the gag’s use in the endlessly quotable Mean Girls .

If you know anything about Tina Fey, you know she’s no joke as a writer or comedian. It's why the Mean Girls theory about the Lesbian vs. Lebanese word mix-up exists. Essentially, it’s made out that Regina has confused the word Lesbian for Lebanese, as she spread a rumor that Janis was a lesbian. Later in the film, Janis tells Kevin G. that she's Lebanese, leading people to believe that Regina mixed up the two words.

Fans on Reddit have been discussing this hinging line that Regina George delivers about Janis Ian and letting all fans in on the joke. Some commenters are going into detail to clear up the confusion and showcasing how the whole Lesbian-Lebanese bit is a cornerstone of the Mean Girls world. DebateObjective2787 explained that the joke subtly gets layered near the end of the film and shared that it’s not an uncommon bit in media:

Janice mentions at the end of the film that she's Lebanese while hanging out with Kevin G. It's a long-running gag in media that people confuse lesbian with Lebanese. Golden Girls and Glee have both done similar jokes.

The exchange in question, shows Regina talking to Cady about her past friendship with Janis. The two were best friends in middle school but the friendship shifted after Rachel McAdams' character started seeing her first boyfriend. Janis was, ‘obsessed’ with knowing the head Plastic’s whereabouts, which led Regina to snub Janis (and their friendship) of an invitation to her upcoming all-girl birthday pool party because she thought she was a lesbian. Check the clip out below for yourself:

Mean Girls (3/10) Movie CLIP - Regina Bashes Janis (2004) HD - YouTube Watch On

That ex-friendship recall scene is key for the movie that’s as good as the book . It gives the viewer insight into why there’s such a divide between Cady’s social circles and showcases why the now polar opposites split. The moment highlights Regina’s fakeness and Janis’ loyalty all while quietly setting up the Lesbian vs Lebanese theory. Although we never see the moment George misinterprets the two words, all the groundwork is laid and can more or less be inferred after you hear Janis say she's Lebanese at the dance.

While the Mark Waters-directed film sets up the point more delicately, it’s not the first time I, or other fans, have seen this bit. As mentioned, other series have played with the word mixup, as MarinaAndTheDragons shared the Golden Girls exchange:

…Hell, an episode of The Golden Girls from 1986 has the same joke but in reverse: Sophia: “For starters, Jean is a lesbian.” Blanche: “What's funny about that?” Sophia: “You aren't surprised?” Blanche: “Of course not. I mean, I've never known any personally, but isn't Danny Thomas one?” Dorothy: “Not Lebanese, Blanche. Lesbian.”

Even though it’s not a super common sighting, you can bet they aren’t as creatively crafted as Tina Fey’s. And while I do think the general idea of the joke’s structure and punchline are low-hanging fruit, the Saturday Night Live alum gave it new life. The quiet reveal lands with two other characters rather than Regina and Cady. Janis shares that she’s Lebanese while dancing with Kevin G near the end and, if you’re like me, you see this bit as signature 30 Rock-Fey material.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re wondering, Fey also had a hand in the enjoyable musical iteration of Mean Girls that came out last year. The Baby Mama actress didn’t incorporate the gag in the present movie-Broadway-musical movie (which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription or Paramount+ subscription ) but had a different subplot to replace it. Ian is a rumored Pyro (the story revealed that she had set fire to a plush toy that led to other items catching fire), instead of a possible lesbian. In this new film, she simply is queer. It slightly changes the tone between the two adversaries, but not in a bad way.

It’s great to see fans explaining the Janis Ian Mean Girls gag and that Fey’s iconic writing is still knocking it out of the park for other fans to discover.