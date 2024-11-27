Lindsay Lohan Amuses The View Roundtable By Sliding In A Mean Girls Reference, And I'm Here For It

Lindsay Lohan has had quite a go of it in Hollywood but has made it to the other side better than ever, and with a few titles on our 2024 movie schedule , her most recent being Our Little Secret. In a recent interview, she casually slipped in one of the best Mean Girls quotes and I’m so down for her vibe.

The Lohanaissance is just getting started with another cheesy but somehow watchable holiday movie but with Freakier Friday around the corner on our 2025 movie schedule , it’s no better time to get in on it all. She’s been steadily getting back to her magnetic onscreen ways now that she’s married, had a baby boy, and has continued to secure her place and movie partnership with Netflix.

While on The View promoting her new 2024 Netflix movie and TV schedule film, the group chatted about the star's work in front of the camera and behind it, home life, amongst other sights she has for herself. When they touched on the subject of her baby growing up she slipped in the ‘fetchest’ movie reference you’re all hoping for. She said of how she’ll act when her son turns 20:

“I’ll be a cool mom.”

The iconic line of course was met with cheers and applause from the hosts as well as the audience. I mean, how could it not? I think it’s a great sign that Lohan can reference some of her most popular work with a laugh for the fans, as well as reunite with her plastic costars . Mean Girls changed the cultural landscape when it premiered and it’s continued to have a life of its own–including the Broadway musical adaptation and its movie (which Lohan made a cameo in).

In all seriousness though, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star returning to Hollywood is wonderful to see, especially to her Disney roots. She shared how great it is to return to those lots because of the movies she made were there, including Freaky Friday. The 38-year-old has been dropping a lot of teasers about the nostalgic sequel, and fans like me are over the moon about it (dying to see that Pink Slip reunion, and hopefully, Curtis will join in with the band again).

As a fan, I hope Lohan has nothing but fun and continues to amuse the crowds with her work as she rises again. And, as for her son, I hope he will learn that he does in fact have one of the coolest moms out there.

If you’d like to watch Lohan in Our Little Secret or her other two Netflix rom-coms you can do so with a Netflix subscription . Or if you’d like to throw it back and watch Freaky Friday you’ll need a Disney+ subscription .