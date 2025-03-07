Medical Examiner Announces Gene Hackman Died A Week After Betsy Arakawa And More Information

On February 26, legendary actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead inside their Santa Fe home. While some information trickled in about this tragic discovery in the immediate days afterwards, the medical examiner on the case has disclosed their causes of death and other details. This includes the revelation that Hackman died a week after Arakawa.

Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, shared in a press conference (via a livestream provided by TMZ) that Arakawa died of Hantavirus, a disease that can be fatal and is transferred by mice. She is estimated to have passed away on February 11. Hackman is estimated to have died on February 18 from cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s being a significant contributing factor.

When authorities found Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s bodies, they shared soon after that foul play was not suspected, and carbon monoxide poisoning was later ruled out as well. Hackman’s autopsy also showed that Hackman’s did not have any injury. Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who is not working on the case, mused a few days ago that the data from the Unforgiven actor’s pacemaker could offer clues about what happened to him.

Now, per the information passed along by the medical examiner, we know that Gene Hackman was living in his and Betsy Arakawa’s house for a full week after his wife died before he too died of natural causes. Erin Phipps, the state public health veterinarian, shared that Hantavirus is extremely rare, with only 136 infections occurring in New Mexico in the last 50 years, with 42% being fatal. Phipps mentioned that there was evidence of rodent entry in some buildings on the couple’s property, though the risk in the main house was “low.” Hackman did not test positive for Hantavirus.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza also informed the press that surveillance cameras showed Betsy Arakawa performing various errands on February 11, which included visiting a Sprouts market and a CVS pharmacy, as well as emailed a massage therapist. Pills scattered across the countertop where Arakawa’s body was laying nearby, and those were revealed to be thyroid medication. As for Hackman and Arakawa’s dead dog, a necropsy is forthcoming, but the animal had been taken in for a veterinary procedure and was found inside a closet inside the home. Two healthy dogs were discovered roaming the property.

We hear at CinemaBlend pass along our condolences to the family and friends of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa as they take in this updated timeline of their final days. The arrival of these details come less than a week after Morgan Freeman paid tribute to Hackman at the Oscars.