‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’
As the investigation continues, a surviving relative has opened up.
The deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, are still under investigation. After initial reports had seemed to deem their passing as unsuspicious, a later update would reverse that statement. In the aftermath of that revelation, those who survive the Hackman legacy are patient to learn what exactly happened, but it’s a task that’s as difficult as you’d think.
Us Magazine caught up with some members of the late Crimson Tide legend’s family and obtained statements that showed how they’re holding up amid the uncertainty. Speaking with Gene Hackman’s nephew Tim, the following thoughts were shared:
The importance of the toxicology report has risen in the past couple of days, thanks to details provided in Gene Hackman’s autopsy report. Ruling out injury or carbon monoxide poisoning, there’s obviously a need for a further degree of analysis - particularly with reports like the one from USA Today detailing that Ms. Arakawa’s body was discovered “with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the nearby countertop.”
Sadly, those negative theories seem to be spawning from what seems to be a routine process that’s trying to ascertain how exactly Hackman and Arakawa died. Some of the information that may have fueled such thoughts may have come from a list of items removed from the Hackman/Arakawa household by law enforcement officers involved with the investigation.
More recently, details from Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s final conversations with friends also provide information that could help reveal the big picture. But again, the truth still eludes us for the moment, which leaves a lot of room for speculation. Seeming to acknowledge that in his own way, Tim Hackman also mentioned in this statement that he and his relatives have taken the following position:
While this is still a somber time of mourning for friends, family, and fans, the bittersweetness of celebrity tributes to Gene Hackman helps that positivity prevail. As one would expect with someone of his stature, gestures like highlighting underrated Hackman performances, as well as the 2025 Oscars tribute from Morgan Freeman, are still fresh in our minds.
As the world waits for answers, one can hope that Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s surviving family can take comfort in knowing how highly the world thought of them. May those thoughts and continued condolences sent their way help ease their burden through this time of grief and remembrance.
