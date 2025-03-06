‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’

News
By
published

As the investigation continues, a surviving relative has opened up.

Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.
(Image credit: MGM)

The deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, are still under investigation. After initial reports had seemed to deem their passing as unsuspicious, a later update would reverse that statement. In the aftermath of that revelation, those who survive the Hackman legacy are patient to learn what exactly happened, but it’s a task that’s as difficult as you’d think.

Us Magazine caught up with some members of the late Crimson Tide legend’s family and obtained statements that showed how they’re holding up amid the uncertainty. Speaking with Gene Hackman’s nephew Tim, the following thoughts were shared:

We’re waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything. It’s hard to theorize. There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories.

The importance of the toxicology report has risen in the past couple of days, thanks to details provided in Gene Hackman’s autopsy report. Ruling out injury or carbon monoxide poisoning, there’s obviously a need for a further degree of analysis - particularly with reports like the one from USA Today detailing that Ms. Arakawa’s body was discovered “with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the nearby countertop.”

Sadly, those negative theories seem to be spawning from what seems to be a routine process that’s trying to ascertain how exactly Hackman and Arakawa died. Some of the information that may have fueled such thoughts may have come from a list of items removed from the Hackman/Arakawa household by law enforcement officers involved with the investigation.

More recently, details from Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s final conversations with friends also provide information that could help reveal the big picture. But again, the truth still eludes us for the moment, which leaves a lot of room for speculation. Seeming to acknowledge that in his own way, Tim Hackman also mentioned in this statement that he and his relatives have taken the following position:

The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it.

While this is still a somber time of mourning for friends, family, and fans, the bittersweetness of celebrity tributes to Gene Hackman helps that positivity prevail. As one would expect with someone of his stature, gestures like highlighting underrated Hackman performances, as well as the 2025 Oscars tribute from Morgan Freeman, are still fresh in our minds.

As the world waits for answers, one can hope that Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s surviving family can take comfort in knowing how highly the world thought of them. May those thoughts and continued condolences sent their way help ease their burden through this time of grief and remembrance.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Stephen King looks concerned in Creepshow

Netflix’s New Star-Studded Series Isn’t Getting Much Love From Critics, But Stephen King Calls It ‘Terrific’
Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Jennie Garth Has Blunt Thoughts About The Oscars Snubbing Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty
Stephen King looks concerned in Creepshow

Netflix’s New Star-Studded Series Isn’t Getting Much Love From Critics, But Stephen King Calls It ‘Terrific’
See more latest
Most Popular
Tony Stark seated next to his daughter Morgan&#039;s bed
Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps
Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty in Beverly Hills, 90210.
Jennie Garth Has Blunt Thoughts About The Oscars Snubbing Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre held at Musée du Louvre on March 04, 2025 in Paris, France.
Just Days After Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Sequins, Jason Statham’s Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely Pulled Off A Similar Look (And I’m Obsessed)
Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan walk together in an embrace through the Vegas Strip in Anora.
‘They Desperately Tried To Beat Us.’ Neon And A24 Are Often Pitted Against One Another. Why The Deep-Pocketed Netflix Is Actually The Real Archnemesis
Netflix logo
Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
The Friends cast emotionally stand together in an empty apartment in the series finale.
A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.
No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus
'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire
After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden