You May Have Heard Megalopolis Is A Big, Hot Mess Of A Movie. I Saw It, And There's One Performance You Really Need To See

You may heard that Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s long-in-the-works and self-funded passion project, is a big hot mess of a movie . In our official review of the film CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey wrote that while the epic tries to do too much with its nearly two-and-a-half-hour runtime, the cast is fully committed to the spectacle on the screen. After watching the movie, I can say that one actor in particular seemed more committed than the rest, and that is Aubrey Plaza, who plays the sensational (and sensationally named) Wow Platinum.

This isn’t to say that the performances by Adam Driver as Cesar Catalina, Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, or Shia LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher aren’t great, as they are in their own unique ways, it’s Plaza’s power-hungry TV presenter that kept me on the edge of my seat. And if there’s one performance that you need to see in this big hot mess of a movie, it has to be Wow Platinum.

(Image credit: Francis Ford Coppola)

The Way Plaza Channels Both Her Cynicism And Vulnerability Into The Character Is Superb

Over the course of the past decade-and-a-half, Aubrey Plaza has developed an incredible persona that finds the perfect balance of cynicism and vulnerability. This dynamic combination has added so much to projects like The White Lotus and Emily the Criminal. And that’s again the case with Wow Platinum in Megalopolis.

At times, the character is incredibly cynical, pragmatic, and opportunistic to get what she wants, be it an interview with Jon Voight’s powerful Hamilton Crassus III or later a relationship with the head of the Crassus National Bank. If you love the dry sense of humor and wit seen from Plaza on shows like Parks and Recreation or Legion, you’ll feel right at home here.

But at the same time, Plaza’s character comes off as vulnerable and at times sympathetic in her rise to power in the Crassus family and New Rome. There’s one scene in particular where the TV presenter tries to make her relationship with Cesar Catalina something more than just a clandestine affair that is just heartbreaking and features some of the best work in the movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Wow Platinum Also Has One Of The Best (And Most Cohesive) Stories In Megalopolis

Early reactions to Megalopolis were not that kind Francis Ford Coppolas’s first movie in more than a decade, and those critical responses weren’t wrong when they called the fable an unruly and exaggerated mess. One of the reasons for this is the fact that the movie has so many different subplots that range from being overstuffed to undercooked, and sometimes both simultaneously. However, this isn’t true for Wow Platinum’s story, as it’s one of the best and most cohesive in all of Megalopolis. After ending her affair with Cesar after he wouldn’t make things legitimate, Wow marries his wealthy uncle and then sets in place plans to take over Hamilton’s affairs by working alongside his demented and over-the-top grandson, Clodio.

Yeah, this whole does lead to some wild and crazy moments (including perhaps the funniest death scene on the 2024 movie schedule ), but it comes off as the most realistic and cohesive in the whole story. No exaggerated scenes that look like a perfume commercial, no unnecessary monologues, and and no absurd and grand statements like our boy Cesar.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Plaza's Character Also Elevates Pretty Much Every Other Subplot

Though Aubrey Plaza’s Wow Platinum is not the main character in Megalopolis, that crown falls upon the head of Adam Driver’s Cesar Catalina, the ambitious TV presenter who looks like a Roman goddess at several points in the movie is one of the main threads that keeps a lot of the various subplots together.

Wow’s ambition and greed (not to mention the pain caused by Cesar’s unwillingness to commit) lead her to be wrapped up with Hamilton Crassus III, which in turn puts her in contact with Clodio Pulcher and their conspiracy to take control of the family’s vast riches and power in New Rome. Playing on Clodio’s obsessive desire for power and control, as well as his jealousy towards his cousin, Wow works her way into the massive financial and political conspiracy that could have not only upended the family but also the future of New Rome in general.

Her coverage of the ongoing feud between Cesar and New Rome mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) in the early goings of the film also provided a great deal of exposition that helped me make sense of this mess of a movie to a certain extent.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In A Movie With Wild Names, Wow Platinum Is In A League Of Its Own

One thing I have loved about Megalopolis since I first started hearing about it a couple of years ago was the collection of ridiculous names that sound like a mix of Ancient Rome and modern times, which is quite fitting considering the setting of the film. And while I love names like Cesar Catalina, Franklyn Cicero, Constance Crassus Catilina, and Fundi Romaine, none hold a candle to Wow Platinum.

Seriously, Aubrey Plaza’s character’s name sounds like some kind of villain from one of the best Batman movies . Not on the level of the Joker or Two-Face, but Wow Platinum has a certain quality to it. The name, which is by far my favorite of the year, also fits the character quite well. With her bleach blonde hair and wild wardrobes, I constantly found myself saying “wow” whenever Plaza was on screen.



(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Aubrey Plaza Genuinely Looks Like She’s Having The Time Of Her Life In Megalopolis

Most of all, it seems like Aubrey Plaza is having the time of her life in Megalopolis. If you watch the film’s trailer or any clips like the one of Wow Platinum having a ridiculous conversation with Julia Cicero (yes, the sound effects are in the actual movie), you’ll see an actress showing off comedic timing while also pushing herself to the next level as an actress. It’s silly, yeah, but it’s also great and so much fun to watch.