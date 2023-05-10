The Best Aubrey Plaza Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

When it comes to some of the most known actresses that are around these days, one of the first ones I think of is Aubrey Plaza. While she is known for many roles during her time as an actress, she has only gone up in popularity over the years and gained more and more fans through her excellent acting and hilarious comedic timing.

She was even named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and if you’re like me, and you’re looking for the best Aubrey Plaza movies and television shows and where to watch them. So, look no further because we have you covered.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parks And Recreation (2009 – 2015)

First up on this list is Parks and Recreation. The iconic sitcom released from 2009 – 2015 and mainly followed Leslie Knope, a deputy director of the Parks and Recreation department in her town, Pawnee, IN, and her daily life working with her co-workers and the people of her town.

Plaza portrayed April Ludgate, which was a huge breakout role for her. Ludgate became a major fan favorite for many, thanks to Plaza’s incredible acting and her comedic timing, instantly turning her into a certified star. She even had the chance to reprise the role in a reunion special in 2020 . While the entire Parks and Recreation cast is stellar, I have a special place in my heart for Plaza as Ludgate.

Stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hulu)

Happiest Season (2020)

Next up on the list is the modern-day Christmas movie, Happiest Season. This film follows a young woman who is having trouble coming out to her parents as gay, even though her girlfriend has come to visit with the family for the holiday.

Arguably, Happiest Season is one of the best modern Christmas movies I’ve seen and it’s genuinely because the cast is so fun, and that includes Plaza’s character, Riley, who's Harper’s ex-girlfriend. She’s great in this role and really shines through despite being a supporting character, and I love the interactions she has with Abby ( played by Kristen Stewart )

Stream Happiest Season on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)

I’m sure that everyone and their mother has heard of this film. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World tells the story of the titular character, a slacker who, in order to win the affection of Ramona Flowers, has to fight off her evil exes.

This movie is just ridiculous in every sense of the word, but you can’t help but enjoy the heck out of it, and that’s thanks to the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast , as well as Plaza as Julie Powers. Her deadpan expression mixed in with the jokes gets me every time, and I can’t wait to hear her voice the same character in the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime that is releasing on Netflix.

Stream Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

Black Bear (2020)

Black Bear is a comedy drama starring Aubrey Plaza in the lead role. It follows the story of a filmmaker who is a retired actress and is looking for inspiration to figure out her next move in life, using a couple at a lake house in order to find something to write about. Things quickly start to take a turn for the worse as the night progresses.

The movie is certainly something different from Plaza that fans of her haven’t seen, as it really shows just how brilliant she can be as a dramatic actress. While she’s done other movies outside of her typical wheelhouse, Black Bear is one of the best and you should definitely give this crazy film a try.

Stream Black Bear on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Black Bear on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: FX)

Legion (2017 – 2019)

Moving on, we take a look at Legion, a television series released on FX and set in a different timeline from the X-Men movies. It mainly follows David Haller, a mutant who is struggling to control his powers while also attempting to stay out of the government’s grip, as he's constantly being hunted.

Plaza was one of the main characters of Season 2, and I want to talk about her character but I feel like even that would be giving too much away. She's really awesome in this role, and it makes me want to see her in way more superhero-esque parts, because she knocked it out of the park. Legion will get you excited for her in Agatha: Coven of Chaos . That’s all I’ll say.

Stream Legion on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: FilmDistrict)

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

In this comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, Safety Not Guaranteed follows the story of an intern at Seattle Magazine who investigates an ad asking for a time travel partner, which notes that whoever takes the trip will not have their safety guaranteed. Once she meets the man behind the ad, things really get crazy.

This move is funny. That’s all you really need to know. It’s hilarious, the chemistry is there between Plaza and Duplass, and it really stands out as such a fun movie. This is the kind of film you would watch on a rainy day and just laugh your butt off. Such a good time.

Rent/Buy Safety Not Guaranteed on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates is a classic Aubrey Plaza movie. This romantic comedy film, starring Zac Efron and Adam DeVine, as guys who are in search of wedding dates for their sister’s wedding, and the story of the two girls who answered their ad.

This movie is so funny, but what really drives it for me is the chemistry between Plaza and her co-star, Anna Kendrick, who is freaking awesome. I love watching them together and would willingly watch them again.

Rent/Buy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The White Lotus, Season 2 (2022)

The White Lotus is a popular HBO series that takes place across multiple locations, telling stories of a select group of vacationers who are travelling to The White Lotus resorts across the world, and the trouble they run into while looking for their paradise.

The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza Explains Harper's Horny Chemistry With Cameron Despite Being 'Disgusted By Him' (Image credit: HBO) Aubrey Plaza talked about her Season 2 character.

The star was a part of the cast of the second season and received a ton of praise for her role. Not only was she nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, but she killed it in every scene she was in. I truly did not think that she could get better in a television series but this proved me wrong.

Honestly, if you haven’t gotten the chance to watch either season of The White Lotus yet, do yourself a favor and check them both out . You won’t regret it.

Stream The White Lotus Season 2 on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Neon)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

This comedy-drama features Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid in a movie about a social media user who becomes obsessed with an influencer and follows her across the country just because she believes she has a relationship with her.

I honestly think that this film is one of Plaza’s best out of many on this list, because not only does it highlight her comedic ability yet again, but you really get to see her play with drama as well. The character of Ingrid is unpredictable – and she’ll keep surprising you as the movie progresses.

Stream Ingrid Goes West on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Ingrid Goes West on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Emily The Criminal (2022)

Last but not least, we have Emily the Criminal, which focuses on a young woman who has a lot of college debt, but in her quest to try and pay it back, she is pulled into a scam and the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

I personally love Plaza in this role and the rest of the world did too, because it was a pretty big deal when it dropped on Netflix and ended up becoming a huge hit for the platform. She's awesome as usual and it’s wonderful to see her in a thrilling crime drama such as this.

Stream Emily the Criminal on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Emily the Criminal on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

With all of these movies and shows, I’m sure there’s something here that you haven’t seen that you’re excited to watch now. Let’s have some fun and check out some great Aubrey Plaza titles together, shall we?