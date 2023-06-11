Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Clapped Back At Rumors That She Forced Their Boys Into ‘Girls Clothes’

Before Megan Fox linked up with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Brian Austin Green and, amid their union, they had three sons. The two stars ultimately separated in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2021. Since their split, Fox and Green have been co-parenting and seemingly do so successfully. Both appear to care for their little ones a great deal and have seemingly sought to keep them out of the spotlight as well. But just recently, they were faced with rumors that Fox forces their boys to wear “girls clothes,” prompting both her and Green to clap back.

The speculation regarding the children – Noah (10), Bodhi (9) and Journey (6) – was seemingly initiated by Robby Starbuck, a former music video director and producer who’s now running for political office. He took to Twitter to share a photo of the Transformers alum and her three boys, who he claims used to live in the same gated community that he and his family did. From there, Starbuck alleged that he “saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes.”

After referring to the purported situation as “child abuse,” he claimed that there were two other witnesses, including a nanny. Robby Starbuck further states that he once worked with the starlet on a shoot and that because of that positive experience, he was apparently “shocked” by the alleged moment involving her kids.

The social media thread eventually got on Brian Austin Green’s radar, and he didn’t mince words when responding. He caught up with TMZ and firmly shut down the rumors, calling the allegation “totally bogus” and chastising the politician for his sentiments:

It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.

And eventually, Megan Fox called out Robby Starbuck as well. She hasn’t posted much since making her return to Instagram earlier this year but, in her latest update, she screenshotted Starbuck’s post and addressed him directly. She referred to him as a “clout chaser” and derided him for “exploiting” her kids:

i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser … but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense … exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe

The Expendables 4 actress went on to say that she’s “been burned at the stake” by “little men” who are “insecure,” “narcissistic” and “impotent.” And she closed out her message by asserting that the politician “fucked with the wrong witch.”

As mentioned, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have reportedly forged a strong dynamic when it comes to child-rearing, and that solid co-parenting apparently continued when MGK came into the picture. Green has also given his former wife his props here and there, even praising Fox when another ex made claims about their son. Earlier this year, Green also had nothing but positive things to say in regard to co-parenting with her.

So all in all, it would seem that the two stars are standing firmly in the same position when it comes to Robby Starbuck’s allegations. It remains to be seen as to whether he might respond after being called out by the pair.