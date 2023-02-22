Megan Fox Took A Lot Of Flak For Jennifer's Body. Her Co-Star Says The Reception 'Felt S----y' For The Whole Cast
Jennifer's Body has become a cult classic years after its release, and Megan Fox wasn't the only one who was upset by its original reception.
Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades now, and her starpower only continues to grow. And while she’s most recently been making headlines for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she starred in a number of truly iconic projects throughout the years. Chief among them is Jennifer’s Body, which has become a cult classic years after its release. And while Fox took a lot of flak for Jennifer’s Body, her co-star says the reception “felt shitty” for the whole cast.
Aside from Megan Fox, Jennifer’s Body also includes a number of other familiar faces including Amanda Seyfried, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Brody. The latter actor recently spoke to The Independent about his career, including that 2009 horror/comedy. Fox has been open about how the initial reception was really brutal for her, but she wasn’t the only one upset by how the public/press perceived the film. As Brody shared:
While Adam Brody wasn’t particularly vilified with the release of Megan’s Body, it sounds like the way the movie was originally received did stick with him and the rest of the cast. What’s more, he seems to know exactly what went wrong on the movie’s road to theaters.
In Jennifer’s Body, Adam Brody played punk rocker Nikolai Wolf, one of the primary antagonists. He’s the lead singer of the fictional band Cold Shoulder, who work together to sacrifice Jennifer to a demon. The movie is equal parts witty and dark, although Brody thinks that the hate that came its way is partly due to Jennifer Body’s racy marketing, which was more about Megan Fox’s appearance than the actual contents of the film. In the same interview he said:
He’s not wrong. The posters for Jennifer’s Body feature Megan Fox all feature her scantily clad, in either a school girl outfit or cheerleading uniform. And while the movie had a wholly original tone that’s been praised years after its release, the marketing made the project seem more surface level. And as a result, Fox was vilified in the media and online.
As previously mentioned, Jennifer’s Body has become somewhat of a cult classic in the years since its 2007 release. This has no doubt been vindicating for cast members like Fox and Adam Brody, as well as writer Diablo Cody. Now Fox continues to make headlines, albeit for different reasons.
Adam Brody can be seen in Shazam 2 on March 17th, while Megan Fox has upcoming roles in projects like Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.