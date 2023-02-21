Insider Reveals Why Megan Fox Allegedly Hinted At MGK Cheating, Then Backtracked

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, and there are a number of pairs that have been making headlines on the regular. Chief among them is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who often go viral for the unconventional ways they show affection for each other. Most recently they broke the internet when Fox seemingly hinted on social media that her fiancé cheated, before she (temporarily) deactivated Instagram altogether. Now an insider has revealed why the Jennifer’s Body actress made this not-so-subtle cheating allegation, and then backtracked.

Prior to the drama that went down on Super Bowl weekend, Megan Fox’s Instagram account was known for the way she pushed the internet, while she also shared a sweet message about being proud of Machine Gun Kelly’s Grammy nomination . But that changed when she suddenly took down all their photos together, and posted some Beyoncé lyrics that seemed to indicate that he’d been unfaithful. While Fox has since returned to Instagram and even shot down those very rumors , an insider spoke to People about the way she seemingly reversed course on MGK’s infidelity. As they shared:

She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit. She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.

This sounds pretty logical. Megan Fox is known for clapping back to haters on social media. And if she believed that Machine Gun Kelly was cheating and got understandably emotional, that would explain why the 36 year-old actress popped off on social media. In the end she decided to return to Instagram and clarified that MGK hadn’t cheated after all.

Later in that same interview with People, the same insider described the ups and downs that seemingly follow Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship. Indeed, there have been a number of break-up rumors throughout their time together. In their words:

Their relationship is crazy and intense. Yet it wouldn't be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week.

It remains to be seen how Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship shakes out, and if they return to their lovey dovey, outrageous selves. There were reports that the two were seeking couple’s counseling, which would make a great deal of sense.

Fox also took to Instagram to address the situation personally. In it she seemingly helped to refute the rumors that Machine Gun Kelly was having an affair with guitarist Sophie Lloyd . While not mentioning her by name, she references “innocent people” as you can see below:

Given the high profile nature of Fox and MGK as a couple, smart money says the discourse surrounding their relationship and possible cheating scandal isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. We’ll just have to wait and see what official information comes from the celebs, and if the Transformers actress accidentally breaks the internet again with her social media activity.