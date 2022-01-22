Megan Fox Is Engaged!: Details About Machine Gun Kelly’s Proposal, The Engagement Ring And More

In terms of celebrity couples in 2022, there are few that compete with the media whirlwind that is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship. The pair, who have been together since the days of quarantine in 2020, became an even bigger internet sensation in January 2022 after news surfaced that MGK, real name Colson Baker, had popped the question of all questions and proposed to his longtime movie star girlfriend.

In the weeks since then, there have been a lot of questions about everything from how it went down to the engagement ring itself. And since we’re all about going into all the details about high-profile relationships, we decided to share everything we know about the biggest news of 2022 (at least in the dating world) so far.

How Machine Gun Kelly Proposed To Megan Fox

It all started, this chapter anyway, on January 13, 2022, when Megan Fox shared a video to her Instagram account showing Machine Gun Kelly drop down on one knee under a banyan tree and display a small box. Moments (and a few camera cuts) later, Fox kneels down with her musician beau and put on an engagement ring before they kiss.

The 25-second video, which doesn’t feature anything the two said to one another in the moment, was accompanied by a few paragraphs of text from the incredibly busy Megan Fox, where she briefly went into their relationship and why that spot in particular meant so much to the couple. And in case you were wondering, according to the caption, they drank each other’s blood.

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Has Not One, But Two Stones

Not long after Megan Fox’s Instagram video began to spread through social media like wildfire, it was Machine Gun Kelly’s turn to stoke those fires with a post of his own. In a video posted to his Instagram account, MGK not only gave his 9.4 million followers an up-close and personal look at the massive ring, he also provided specifics about its design and why those details were so significant.

In the post that accompanied the 7-second clip, Machine Gun Kelly admitted that he knows tradition calls for one ring, but he and jewelry designer Stephen Webster made it so that it would be made up of two magnetic bands, one holding an emerald (Megan Fox’s birthstone) and the other holding a diamond (his birthstone). The musician also noted that the bands, which even have thorns, represent “two halves of the same souls” coming together to form the “obscure heart.”

The Couple Decided To Post The Engagement On Their Socials To ‘Control The Narrative’

Shortly after news began to spread that the two were set to get married, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sat down for an extensive interview with Vogue where they went into great detail about everything from their relationship to the unique engagement ring. One of the most informative moments in the chat came when the interviewer asked why the couple resorted to sharing the news themselves over social media, and MGK gave a simple yet effective response:

We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone pic of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa! But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we have photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.

With paparazzis, and the tabloids that pay handsomely for their work, as prevalent as ever, this direction made perfect sense, especially for an image-conscious couple.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Debut As An Engaged Couple At A Dolce And Gabbana Fashion Show

Many couples have a party or at least invite close friends and family out for drinks to celebrate their engagement (and show off the hardware), but as they have shown time and time again over the course of the past two years, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox like to take chances when it comes to fashion. When it came time to announced themselves to the world (in person and not over social media), the newly engaged couple went to one of the most fabulous parties of the year so far: the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show in Milan, Italy, where the recently engaged musician made his runway debut.

According to People.com, the fashion event, which took place on Saturday, January 15, just days after the proposal, featured Machine Gun Kelly in a variety of outfits including a jewel-encrusted double-breasted suit that also had a matching mock turtleneck. And not to be outdone, Megan Fox made a fashion statement of her own with a black lace mini dress.

Megan Fox Will Appear In Machine Gun Kelly’s Directorial Debut Mourning With A U

Appearing at fashion shows for one of the world’s most well-known brands or their wedding (the details haven’t been revealed as of yet) won’t be the only time we’ll see the couple together as Megan Fox is set to have a role in Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming directorial debut, Mourning with a U. When the project was first announced in August 2021, Deadline reported that the movie, which MGK is co-directing alongside Mod Sun, will feature a cast that includes the rapper himself alongside his then-girlfriend and now fiancée as well as other names like Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Jenna Boyd, and Boo Johnson, among others. Pete Davidson, whose love life has been the subject of much intrigue over the years, is set to make a guest appearance in the movie.

There still hasn’t been much information on what Mourning with a U will be about, but film was in production in the fall of 2021 when Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly accused of shoving a parking lot attendant in Los Angeles. Whatever happens with the movie, it is fitting that the MGK and Megan Fox are working together as they first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Expect to hear more about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, whether it be about their engagement or upcoming projects together, as the year goes on.