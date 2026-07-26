What Prince Harry And Meghan's Archewell Says When Asked About Rumors

Tongues wag a lot when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and a lot of what people say is based on alleged insider information, rumors and more BTS factors. Though some “experts” will attach their names to their comments. That’s what happened when Dan Wakefield spoke about Prince Harry’s mental state in recent months.

In a rare move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell group responded. Here’s what we know.

2026 Was Not Always Excellent For The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

This past year has seen struggles for the Sussexes on several fronts. The year kicked off with Netflix canceling (the now Emmy-nominated ) With Love, Meghan, then quietly dropping out of their jam partnership with her. With the streaming business spinning its wheels, rumors started quietly running around that Harry and Meghan might return to the U.K. years after their highly publicized exit. All this happened just six years after they’d signed an overall deal with the streamer .

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Now, the aforementioned Dan Wakefield, a pop culture scooper, said he had some insight into what’s really going on with