Backrooms Is Crushing On Streaming. What's The Director’s ‘Ideal’ Way To Continue The Story?

Backrooms is one of the biggest 2026 movie releases, and now that it’s streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription, we’re talking about the horror hit once again. I know I have questions about when and where we’ll find ourselves in the backrooms again. Now, director Kane Parsons is sharing an interesting update on how he’d like to build out his budding franchise.

To put it mildly, Parsons' directorial debut is one of the big box office successes of the year (so far), earning $400 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $10 million. It made Parsons the youngest director to ever debut with a No.1 movie in theaters and is now the highest-grossing of A24's movies. On top of that, the film is No. 1 on HBO Max's global charts, as of this writing. But, in a new interview, the director said that the numbers are "not the area that [he’s] interested in”. He added:

I’ve said since the very beginning that the dream scenario would be a limited series for Backrooms to get to the main ending.

Huh, now, this is intriguing. I’d expect there to be a big-screen Backrooms sequel on the horizon after the big bucks the movie made. And, hey, maybe there will be. However, it seems like Parsons is eager to expand the franchise by making a limited series as well. When asked to elaborate further, he said this to Deadline:

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I can’t say anything but there’s been a very set arc to the whole thing from the beginning, and I just feel absurdly excited at the idea of actually being able to follow through on all of it.

Up to this point, I'd already been parsing through all the Backrooms theories, though now I’m so curious -- and a bit confused -- about what to expect from Parsons next. The good news is it certainly sounds like he's actively working on the next chapter of this IP, and I think the future is bright. (Not so much for any character who enters the backrooms, though.)

Honestly, it would make a lot of sense for Backrooms to get a limited series (likely on streaming), given how involved the fictional world is. I mean… it seems like those rooms just go on forever and ever. Going to long-form storytelling just fits Parsons' narrative well, and of course, it tracks, given he started all of this with YouTube web series. Still, I can't help but wonder if there will be a couple of movies before that or not.

One TV show I think could serve as a template for a Backrooms show is Severance. Ironically, Parsons' web series was actually one of the “influences” for the popular Apple TV series. Cool, right?

While I’m very excited by this idea Kane Parsons is sharing, I also imagine A24 wants to make another movie with him, too. Either way, one thing is for sure, we’re getting more Backrooms from Parsons, and I can’t wait to be unsettled further by the blossoming horror franchise.