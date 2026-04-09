What Meghan Markle's Team Told One Royals Insider About Why Netflix Dropped Her Jam Brand: 'Only A Side Hustle’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the Netflix business for years with projects like their popular Harry & Meghan docuseries and the duchess’ oft-criticized show With Love, Meghan. Questions about the strength of that partnership are as loud as ever after Markle’s jam brand, As Ever, parted ways with the streaming giant, and one royals insider got the scoop from her team on what went down.

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever a year ago alongside With Love, Meghan, the series that went viral for the duchess’ awkward exchange with Mindy Kaling over her name. However, Netflix recently chose to cut ties with the jam and other products, and according to the Sussexes' team, it was because the streamer was being “cautious,” and Markle’s brand was being “held back.” A royals insider for Woman & Home said she was told by the duchess’ team:

Netflix do sell merchandise [for hits] like Bridgerton or Squid Game, but it's only a side hustle to them. We've been pushing to do more as As Ever has grown exponentially over the past 12 months and they just wanted to play it very safe.

It sounds like Meghan Markle is looking to continue growing the As Ever brand, which sells jams, honeys, teas, wines and even a candle that smells like the royal wedding, with some arrangements costing more than $200.

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However, the expert seemed skeptical that Netflix would drop As Ever if the product were as “hugely profitable” as Meghan Markle’s team alleged, but either way, the rep said the Duchess of Sussex was relieved to be able to “go it alone.”

The soured deal has reportedly cost Netflix quite a bit of money, and some insiders have suggested growing frustrations from the company over their partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Netflix maintains publicly that it values their relationship, saying they are glad to have played a role in bringing Markle’s lifestyle vision to fruition and even that this separation was one they’d planned for. A Netflix spokesperson said:

As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.

The positive spin from Netflix hasn’t stopped the speculation. Last July it appeared that the deal between the Sussexes and the streamer had broken down, with both sides walking away from negotiations. However, a deal was struck a month later to keep Netflix in the Harry and Meghan business. The new first-look agreement, however, is a downgrade from the royals’ initial contract.

We’ll have to see how the separation affects the As Ever brand, as well as what’s to come of the overall relationship between the streamer and the Sussexes. In the meantime, you can check out Harry & Meghan or any of the couple’s other series with a Netflix subscription.