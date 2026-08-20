Meghan McCain Didn't Hold Back About 'D List' Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Moving Back To The UK

There’s certainly at least one thing we can always count on in the good ‘ol USA, and that’s Meghan McCain sharing her unfiltered opinions. While she's no longer spouting opinions on The View, McCain recently responded to a news article discussing the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK after their adventure living outside Hollywood.

Honestly, the reports seem to indicate this is something that is likely happening, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently saw yet another project flop , this time in movie theaters, and their deal with Netflix seems to be quietly on the outs . For McCain, it’s good riddance. She took to X (Twitter) and said some incredibly pointed things about the former Royals, writing:

One thing about Americans is we can see through bullshit and we don’t like entitled grifters. They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a shit about d list royals.

It’s true that Harry and Meghan’s traversal to the United States has doubtless not gone exactly to plan. The couple had seemingly hoped to build a media empire and a lifestyle brand. Things started off well, as their company signed a deal with Netflix. Then, they created the jam brand As Ever, and Markle attempted to pair that with lifestyle content on the streamer, including the infamous With Love, Meghan.

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The show was cancelled after many Internet memes and two seasons. To be clear, a lot of people actually gave With Love, Meghan a shot when it first premiered, proving there was at least some interest in this type of content. It’s also up for a Daytime Emmy (with limited competition) this year. However, it does not have a sterling reputation, nor did it push Markle further into the cooking or home show space. In fact, it got to a point where even Martha Stewart got a bit snarky.

For his part, Prince Harry was honest in a BBC interview earlier this year that he would like to see a change in his relationship with his family, particularly as his father King Charles has battled health issues in recent years. (Though rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.) Prince Harry said this month:

I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has.

So, perhaps it’s time for a new chapter and a new start for the former royals? If that’s the case, the UK could be exactly where they need to be. Honestly, despite her jabs, it pretty much sounds as if Meghan McCain is actually on the same page with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when it comes to their future. Though she added one parting jab:

Good luck to our friends in the UK, they’re your problem now.

We’ll keep you updated as the Sussex family continues their plans.